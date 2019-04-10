Ford Fiesta ST Performance Edition Is Limited To 600 Units

Exclusive to the United Kingdom, the ST Performance Edition is available in 600 copies. As you can tell from the photo gallery, only the three-door configuration is available and the hot hatchback comes in Deep Orange paintwork.

6 photos



On the suck-squeeze-bang-blow front, the



15 millimeters lower up front and 10 millimeters lower at the rear, the coilovers also offer 12 bump settings and 16 rebound settings. As a daily driver, however, we’re not sure if the ride quality of the ST Performance Edition will please the driver or passengers.



The hottest



Care to guess how much the go-faster parts add to the retail price of the pocket rocket? £3,000 on top of £22,450. For that kind of pounds sterling, the Ford Motor Company is much obliged to include heated front seats and steering wheel, keyless entry and start, Traffic Sign Recognition, SYNC 3 infotainment with satellite navigation, and the FordPass Connect modem.



The exterior color of the Fiesta ST Performance Edition reminds us of the The 18-inch lightweight wheels are seven kilograms (15 pounds) lighter than the standard wheel, sporting a triple-layer finish that Ford of UK calls Magnetite. Even sharper handling is promised thanks to stainless steel damper housings for the coilover suspension and Ford Performance springs.On the suck-squeeze-bang-blow front, the 1.5-liter EcoBoost three-cylinder turbo is unchanged from the bone-stock model. 197 horsepower (200 PS) and 214 pound-feet (290 Nm) will have to suffice, enabling a top speed of 144 mph (232 km/h) and zero to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 6.5 seconds.15 millimeters lower up front and 10 millimeters lower at the rear, the coilovers also offer 12 bump settings and 16 rebound settings. As a daily driver, however, we’re not sure if the ride quality of the ST Performance Edition will please the driver or passengers.The hottest Fiesta ST out there is an evolution of the ST-3 trim level, and the list of standard equipment includes shift light indicators, Quaife limited-slip differential, B&O premium audio, and LED headlamps. Available to order from June 2019, first deliveries of the ST Performance Edition are set to begin in September.Care to guess how much the go-faster parts add to the retail price of the pocket rocket? £3,000 on top of £22,450. For that kind of pounds sterling, the Ford Motor Company is much obliged to include heated front seats and steering wheel, keyless entry and start, Traffic Sign Recognition, SYNC 3 infotainment with satellite navigation, and the FordPass Connect modem.The exterior color of the Fiesta ST Performance Edition reminds us of the Focus RS Heritage Edition , the swansong for the go-faster hatchback in the British market. With 375 PS (370 horsepower) on overboost and 510 Nm (376 pound-feet) of torque thanks to Mountune, the car used to retail at £39,895. Only 50 examples were made for the UK, celebrating 50 years since the Ford Escort started production at the Halewood plant.