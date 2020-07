AWD

In 2018, Ken Block shocked the world with his unique drift machine. We'd become used to seeing him go sideways in all sorts of modern cars, but here he was in a 900 horsepower twin-turbo blast from the past withthat vaguely resembled a 1977 Ford F-150.It's still one of the coolest Hoonigan vehicles of all time, and while this rendering was done in the same spirit, it certainly brings new things to the table. It's actually kind of a joint project between him and his fans, who got to vote on their favorite features and add-ons.Adding a widebody kit is the thing to do in any rendering these days, and the F-150 has that covered. But taking inspiration from the world of JDM tuning, this also comes with a carbon fiber hood, Celica-style mirrors, and large splitter and a diffuser at the back. Do they make Rays Volk wheels with six nuts? We don't know, but these look so lightweight and equally expensive.Of course, you can't just ask a truck from half a century ago and demand that it goes sideways. That's why this bad boy has a custom chassis, roll cage supporting the cab and extra support braces. We'd imagine this has some kind of racing suspension too, sticking those tires properly.In a rather touching move, Block selected a 1977 Ford F-150 as a drifty tribute to his late father. This widebody rendered rival should go out to "Drift King" Keiichi Tsuchiya , the kind of dad every D1 fan wishes he had. Also, we wonder what he'd think of something like. Can somebody translate this to him?