Ford F-150 Tremor Sport Imagined, Should Be the Single-Cab Pickup of Choice

The Blue Oval pulled the plug on the Tremor variant of the F-150 twice so far, after the 2014 and 2021 model years. However, word on the street is that they will revive it for the 2023 model year and that it will pack a V8 under the hood.
Fueled by the report that we covered towards the end of July, jlord8 on Instagram searched deep in the CGI chest and came up with a different body style of the sporty pickup: the single cab. Dubbed the Ford F-150 Tremor Sport, the proposal is certainly something else.
For one, in a side-by-side comparison with the 2021 F-150 Tremor, on which it builds, it doesn’t feature underbody protection up front. Instead, the rendering artist gave it a big chin spoiler, joined by similar attachments for the side skirts and rear bumper. Also, the entire vehicle rides much closer to the asphalt, features a set of multi-spoke alloys, and has uprated brakes, with cross-drilled discs, and blue calipers.
Elsewhere, it looks the same, retaining the orange trim on its face, interrupted by the corporate logo in the middle, and still wears its name on the rear quarter panels. The trim on the front fenders, side mirror caps, bumpers, doors, handles, and everything else carries over from the real 2021 F-150 Tremor, and so does the silver paint finish.
Set to be offered in the dual-cab configuration only, the 2023 F-150 Tremor will gain the naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 engine as standard, an allegedly leaked order guide reveals. The 3.5-liter V6 EcoBoost will still be available, albeit as an option, and regardless of what engine it packs, it will use the ten-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive. The official unveiling date is obviously unknown to anyone who’s not a high-ranking exec at Ford, but it shouldn’t be long until it premieres.
