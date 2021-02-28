Ford F-150 Raptor Loses "Tank Tracks" in Little Sahara Desert

The F-150 Raptor has desert mobility in its blood, but who's to say a set of "tank tracks" won't make it into an even more capable vehicle? Well, the outcome of this video might, but we'd still love to see a truck dealing with anything other than snow right now.
Continous tracks were originally designed to spread the weight of large vehicles and stop them from sinking into the ground. We're talking about tractors, log pullers, and the eventual bulldozers. However, their full potential was only really achieved once the tank was invented during World War I.
The tech is so cool that Americans use it for everything, from snowmobiles to trucks. Yes, trucks. Several companies make systems you can buy and install in place of the wheels, though they are way more fragile than a regular tire, not to mention expensive.
What the tracked car/truck lacks in reliability and... financial sense, it makes up for in pure YouTube content value. As Westen Champlin will demonstrate, you can even teach an old dog like the Raptor new tricks.
In a previous post, he called them "tank tracks" which we thought was pretty funny. They're designed for snow, but they've even been used on a Lamborghini in that wintery environment, the YouTuber decided to take his ride to the Sahara desert instead.
Since that's on the other side of the planet, Little Sahara State Park in Oklahoma will just have to suffice. Everything that follows after that is just good, clean fun, with no mechanical problems whatsoever. Just kidding, one of the tracks falls off and the runner smacks into the bodywork.
It takes a small group of people with buggies late into the night to pull the Raptor out of the sand. Right before this stunt, the tracks were made to cope with mud and snow, two environments for which they are apparently better suited.
