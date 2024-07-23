Ford F-150 Raptor Gets Digitally Lowered and Redesigned; Now It's Nicknamed 'Ultime'

After the first six months of the year, the US automotive market is a bit of an old lady – once again, the Ford Motor Company proudly announces that its F-Series remains America's favorite large truck.
The Dearborn-based automaker claims that its legendary F-Series remains the best-selling truck nameplate at home, which is technically correct. The truck line dropped 8% from January through June to over 352k units – and it's expected to do much better during the next six months of the year as dealerships get full stocks of the updated 2024 F-150.
Meanwhile, Chevrolet's Silverado is still playing catch-up to the F-Series because General Motors only delivered 281k units, and the GMC Sierra sibling moved another 149k examples. Together, the two lines reveal that GM actually sold more full-size trucks than its Detroit rival, meaning it holds command of the sector – which is also technically correct.
Alas, Ford has one thing, and GM doesn't – the Ford F-150 Raptor flagship, a dune-bashing and rock-crawling off-road-focused pickup truck. Sure, some will claim that it's easy to get the Chevy Silverado 4WD ZR2 with the 6.2-liter EcoTec3 V8 engine and approach the same capabilities – but for Blue Oval fans, it's easy to refute that because there's also the optional Raptor R with 720 hp and the 5.2-liter supercharged V8 under the hood, and that's virtually unbeatable at the moment.
Speaking of things that dwell around the parallel universes of vehicular CGI, there's one member of the imaginative realm of digital car content creators - London, UK-based virtual artist Al Yasid, better known as al.yasid on social media, who is again making purists run amok crying their Ford F-150 Raptor outrage. Or not?
Anyway, he's usually more into old-school passenger cars like the E30 BMW M3 or the NB Mazda MX-5 Miata, or perhaps the Nissan 300ZX, things like that. But recently, he's fallen deep into the passion pit of the Ford F-150 Raptor and created a digitally untamed design project that fully abandoned its off-road heritage in favor of prepped asphalt – and looked ready for any brawl at the local quarter-mile dragstrip.
It was also slightly redesigned with a new front fascia in addition to the bonkers widebody aerodynamic kit, the lowered stance, the side exhaust setup, and the drag radials at the front and back. However, it turns out the pixel master wasn't entirely satisfied with the result. As such, he's now done a second and even a third version of the track-prepped Ford F-150 Raptor.
The latter is called 'Ultime' and comes with ultra-slim LED headlights and a roll-bar forming an integral part of the front fascia design – so it's easy to separate it from the track variant. This one also rides lowered or lifted (thanks to the CGI air suspension) on concept airless tires and a set of black aero wheels. So, which one is your favorite – the extreme track version or the 'Ultime,' which is more of a show-off vehicle or a 'pavement princess?'
