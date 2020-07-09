Ford F-150 "Low and Tow" Looks Clean, Rides on 24-inch Wheels

The world wide web is still boiling with discussions about the all-new 2021 Ford F-150, but there are plenty of gearheads who own the now-old model and show it plenty of custom love. Case in point the truck in the gallery below.
We're looking at a SuperCrew here and while the mods fitted to the pickup don't go all that deep, they do have a noticeable effect on the appearance of the machine.
This F-150 has been brought closer to the road and while the primary goal obviously involves aesthetics, the transformation will also improve fuel efficiency by reducing drag - for one thing, the treatment helps the air dam in its mission of diverting airflow away from the rough underbody of the vehicle.
Then we have the new shoes of the vehicle. To be more precise, this Blue Oval machine now rides on wheels supplied by Vossen. The rolling goodies come in a massive 24-inch size. In fact, all four corners of the vehicle now use 24x10-inch forged wheels, with these featuring a Silver Polished finish that seems to match the grey hue that covers most of the real estate just fine.
And yes, this bad boy can still perform towing duties, even though that's not exactly what the owner uses the vehicle for. Sure, the first Instagram post below, as well as the YouTube video underneath it, portray the F-150 in the form mentioned above.
Nevertheless, the Ford seems to be a test bed (no pun intended) for a Miami-based developer called Deviante Dezigns. For one, if you zoom in on the two Insta posts below the YT clip, you'll notice other custom bits showcased on the truck.
Looking past the new set of wheels, we'll mention more interesting bits such as the custom lower grille and splitter, along with the custom headlights, which display a standout lighting signature.
@DV8DZ9’s Ford F-150 lowered on the all-new 24” HF6-3 Wheel with optional Billet Sport Cap. ø: @kfletchphotography The HF6-3 is available in 20", 22" and 24" Diameters and in 5 standard and 9 custom finishes. Starting at $599 per wheel. sales@vossenwheels.com / +1(305)463-7778 #Ford #F150 #LoweredTrucks