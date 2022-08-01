Ford F-150 Lightning Selling at Auction Is About to Start a War, Is Ford Losing It?

An electric pickup truck selling on Bring a Trailer is nothing new, but in the case of the Ford F-150 Lightning, the bidders don’t seem very impressed. Instead of a bidding war, the listing started an ICE vs. EV war, proving that Ford cannot count on the same level of customer support as Rivian and even GMC.
With the Ford F-150 Lightning launched into the market this May, it was only a matter of time until many of those electric pickups appeared in the used-car market. Even so, they did not attract as much hype as their brethren from Rivian or GMC, which questions Ford’s grip on the EV market. Lightnings only enjoy small premiums over the MSRP, compared to the Rivian R1T and even the GMC Hummer EV.
The latter sells for more than double the MSRP on the used-vehicle market, which often means close to $300,000. Meanwhile, the F-150 Lightning sells for around $100,000, which is a measly $20,000 over the sticker price. There could be several reasons for that, one being the optimistic thought that Ford builds way more and better controls the selling prices, making folks less inclined to pay a lot for the truck.
The less optimistic view is that Ford’s customer base doesn’t fancy driving an electric pickup, which they see as inferior to the ICE version of the F-150. The comments section of a Bring a Trailer listing indeed points in this direction. Instead of concentrating on the auction and the vehicle’s details, people chose to start an ICE vs. EV war. As you can imagine, the F-150 Lightning didn’t come out victorious, sunk by its lackluster range performance when towing a trailer.
Indeed, the Lightning would lose much of its advertised range when towing. With 100 miles of range and few possibilities to recharge, the Lightning doesn’t seem like the workhorse that Ford wants it to be. Add to that fearmongering about the battery durability, which scares many truck owners. This is one of the leading reasons why buying an electric pickup truck is not on many people’s minds.
What about the Rivian R1T and GMC Hummer EV, should you ask? Well, obviously, Rivian has a more tech-savvy customer base. Obsessed with technology, they are less interested in towing trailers and more in adventure rides. On the other hand, GMC Hummer EV is seen as a high-performance electric vehicle. With its ego-inflating image and scarce availability, it’s understandable why people are willing to pay a lot to get one.
Back to the Ford F-150 Lightning selling on Bring a Trailer, this is a Lariat trim in Iconic Silver Metallic paint, which had an $80,094 sticker price when delivered in Vermont. The highest bid is now at $82,202, and we expect it to slowly rise toward the $100,000 mark in the coming days.
The latter sells for more than double the MSRP on the used-vehicle market, which often means close to $300,000. Meanwhile, the F-150 Lightning sells for around $100,000, which is a measly $20,000 over the sticker price. There could be several reasons for that, one being the optimistic thought that Ford builds way more and better controls the selling prices, making folks less inclined to pay a lot for the truck.
The less optimistic view is that Ford’s customer base doesn’t fancy driving an electric pickup, which they see as inferior to the ICE version of the F-150. The comments section of a Bring a Trailer listing indeed points in this direction. Instead of concentrating on the auction and the vehicle’s details, people chose to start an ICE vs. EV war. As you can imagine, the F-150 Lightning didn’t come out victorious, sunk by its lackluster range performance when towing a trailer.
Indeed, the Lightning would lose much of its advertised range when towing. With 100 miles of range and few possibilities to recharge, the Lightning doesn’t seem like the workhorse that Ford wants it to be. Add to that fearmongering about the battery durability, which scares many truck owners. This is one of the leading reasons why buying an electric pickup truck is not on many people’s minds.
What about the Rivian R1T and GMC Hummer EV, should you ask? Well, obviously, Rivian has a more tech-savvy customer base. Obsessed with technology, they are less interested in towing trailers and more in adventure rides. On the other hand, GMC Hummer EV is seen as a high-performance electric vehicle. With its ego-inflating image and scarce availability, it’s understandable why people are willing to pay a lot to get one.
Back to the Ford F-150 Lightning selling on Bring a Trailer, this is a Lariat trim in Iconic Silver Metallic paint, which had an $80,094 sticker price when delivered in Vermont. The highest bid is now at $82,202, and we expect it to slowly rise toward the $100,000 mark in the coming days.