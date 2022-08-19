Ford F-150 Lightning Owners Enjoy Some Free Fast Charging at Electrify America Stations

Electrify America announced that Ford F-150 Lightning retail owners will be able to fast charge for free with FordPass Rewards. There’s a limit and it is set at a maximum of 250 kWh. This can cover about three full charging sessions for the trucks equipped with the standard range battery. Here’s all you need to know.
Ford and Electrify America struck a charging agreement that lets F-150 Lightning owners get some electricity for free. This is allowed only for retail customers. Costs will start to appear after the maximum amount has been consumed, meaning people will have to “top up” with over 250 kWh to get charged. The amount of free kWh is good for approximately 575 miles (925 kilometers) of range.
Electrify America says its network, under the right conditions, can offer F-150 Lightning owners 54 miles (87 kilometers) in 10 minutes. Similarly, a charging session starting from 15% and ending at 80% can be done in around 41 minutes.
To access this perk, Ford F-150 Lightning owners must have the FordPass app. The Rewards are easily accessible and available to anyone that signs up and spends money with the automaker. Customers must also know that 200 points are equal to $1.
Customers aren’t limited to a specific number of charging sessions. Only the kilowatt-hours available for free are numbered. Afterward, customers can pay $50 a year and fast charge with a 25% discount off the retail price at Electrify America’s stations through the Blue Oval subscription.
Ford previously offered Mustang Mach-E customers the same deal through Electrify America.
Electrify America has 800 charging stations in the U.S. with approximately 3,500 chargers open to the public.
Recently, Electrify America also announced that it added over 20 new locations where people can charge their electric vehicles. Most of them are in Oregon, Texas, Iowa, and Florida. This is part of the Cycle 3 strategy that aims to connect most of the U.S. through fast charging stations. The expansion should end in July 2024.
