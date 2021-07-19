Ford F-150 Lightning 6x6 Is Only a Rendering, Looks Inevitable to Happen

Trucks continue to be America's favorite type of vehicle, and this will continue after electrification. We can thank good-ol' Ford for that, as the maker of the F-150 introduced the Lightning EV.
It looks like any other F-150 except for the front light bar which tangles around the headlights. But there's no engine under the hood, just another cargo area, which promises to be great at parties, with built-in power sockets and a mini-tub for your iced needs.
That sounds interesting, and knowing Ford, this all-electric model is also pretty fast. There haven't been any drag races, but just think of how impressed F-150 owners are with their new hybrid models. Those things are borderline Raptors, minus the body kit and Baja-style suspension.
This brings us to our next point: if the F-150 Lightning is that cool and that important to the trucking world, won't there be lots of tuning projects? There should. And what's the ultimate version of any truck? Naturally, a 6x6 because can cost more than $500,000 to make, so it's basically the supercar of high-riding vehicles.
With that information in mind, we asked Israeli artist superrenderscars to whip up an F-150 Lightning 6x6. The requirements were simple: have that distinctive light bar and the Lightning EV-themed wheels in a bead lock format. We forgot something important, though. There's an exhaust tip on this bad boy, but you can see it as a hybrid supercar, a LaFord 6x6 of trucks if we're to stick with the Ford v Ferrari theme.
The existence of exhaust pipes is owed to the rendering being based on the famous Hennessey VelociRaptor. It wasn't the first 6x6 truck build, and the Mercedes-AMG G 63 6x6 is just as famous. But the Texan project is known all over the world for being a ludicrous conversion of a practical yet powerful vehicle, the Raptor.
Obviously, making a 6x6 out of the Lightning isn't as simple as with the Raptor. You can't just modify the 4x4 system, add the axle and call it a day. But it does have independent rear suspension, up to 563 electric horsepower, and promises to power a house.
