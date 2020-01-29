Ford F-150 "Freight Train" Is The Hellaflush Pickup Truck

Frankly, the microscopic ground clearance of this Ford F-150, which wouldn't even allow one to slide a smartphone under it, is far from the only problem of the truck. Fortunately, though, it is just a rendering, so we can zoom in on it without anybody having to fret.
One might rightfully ask why anybody would want to do this to an F-150. And the answer goes well beyond the realm of pixels - while lift kits used to be the favorite mod of pickup truck owners, more and more of them seem to be going for slammed setups these days. In fact, here's an example that came to the world last November, with this having been introduced at SEMA.
Returning to this digitally bagged machine, you should know this is the creation of a digital artist called Rob Evans. Now, the vehicle's air suspension setup means the one behind the wheel can always increase the ride height, so road caprices can be overcome.
Then again, given the way in which the wheel lips stand out, it wouldn't take much for these to be damaged if the driver gets off the beaten path. Oh well, at least those fat arches prevent the wheels from throwing dirt all over the machine - as you've noticed, the bed now uses a cover that's as bluntly designed as the Tesla Cybertruck.
Then there's the camber angle of the wheels - is this serious enough for Hellaflush lovers to accept this sacrifice?
Oh, and let's not overlook the changes that have taken place up front. And the first thing that catches the eye is that oil cooler, which reminds one of a Japanese tuning subculture called Bosozoku.
Heck, given all the said bits and pieces, the LED bars that now adorn the radiator grille of the Blue Oval machine seem natural.
