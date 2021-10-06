Ford Explorer ST Drags Dodge Durango Hellcat and the Unthinkable Happens, Twice

According to reports, the Ford Explorer range is the best-selling SUV series of all time in America. Meanwhile, the Durango is the only SUV in the current performance-oriented Dodge family. And they’re both models that shouldn’t be trifled with.
Of course, that won’t stop ironic people from directing “soccer mom” jokes at these mid-size segment representatives. After all, with minivans almost out of the loop, it’s true that families have reoriented to the spacious and multi-talented crossover SUVs.
But at least when it comes to their sporty flagships, the naysayers will have a tough time arguing their usual humorous takes. Especially if they happen to witness these two quarter-mile battles that were recently presented by the Wheels channel on YouTube.
Their video (embedded below) catches a blue Ford Explorer ST and an equally subtle (gray) Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat as they line up for a bundle of traditional quarter-mile dragstrip skirmishes. The videographer offers little to no information about this encounter, so we have no idea if both vehicles come in stock form or have some aftermarket bits and pieces.
At least, we do know the location of the battles: Mission Raceway Park (MRP) in Mission, British Columbia, Canada. Nevertheless, this should be an interesting fight, with the odds being obviously in favor of the 710-horsepower 6.2-liter supercharged monster from Dodge. After all, the Explorer ST comes from the factory with just 400 hp from its twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6.
And yet, the unthinkable happens right off the start line. So, the Ford driver takes the lead and never gives up until the electronic scoreboard settles the surprise: Blue Oval bests Hellcat with 11.49s to 11.74s ETs. Then, just to be sure we’re not dreaming, there is a second run from the 1:29 mark... and the case is closed. Glorious ST vs. SRT victory with an 11.63s time for the Explorer and just 12.2s for the Durango!
But at least when it comes to their sporty flagships, the naysayers will have a tough time arguing their usual humorous takes. Especially if they happen to witness these two quarter-mile battles that were recently presented by the Wheels channel on YouTube.
Their video (embedded below) catches a blue Ford Explorer ST and an equally subtle (gray) Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat as they line up for a bundle of traditional quarter-mile dragstrip skirmishes. The videographer offers little to no information about this encounter, so we have no idea if both vehicles come in stock form or have some aftermarket bits and pieces.
At least, we do know the location of the battles: Mission Raceway Park (MRP) in Mission, British Columbia, Canada. Nevertheless, this should be an interesting fight, with the odds being obviously in favor of the 710-horsepower 6.2-liter supercharged monster from Dodge. After all, the Explorer ST comes from the factory with just 400 hp from its twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6.
And yet, the unthinkable happens right off the start line. So, the Ford driver takes the lead and never gives up until the electronic scoreboard settles the surprise: Blue Oval bests Hellcat with 11.49s to 11.74s ETs. Then, just to be sure we’re not dreaming, there is a second run from the 1:29 mark... and the case is closed. Glorious ST vs. SRT victory with an 11.63s time for the Explorer and just 12.2s for the Durango!