Ford Expands Mid-May Recall for Potential Under-Hood Fires Amid Spike in Sales

Vehicles added to the recall include Ford Escape, Maverick, and Lincoln Corsair models built between 2020 and 2022 fitted with the 2.5-liter Hybrid/Plug-in Hybrid engine.
Reports of under-hood engine fires similar to those vehicles affected by the initial recall led to the expansion. Ford explained that the accumulation of oil and fuel vapors near an ignition source is to blame. Dealers will modify existing components and install others to address the issue. The company is reported to have replacement parts available for about one-third of the vehicles with the 800-watt cooling fan system. Still, parts will not be available for those with a 770-watt system, according to Reuters.
A change in manufacturing locations due to the Covid is said to be the source of the issue.
The potential for under-hood fires exists whether the vehicle is in operation or not, and the company advises owners to park outside and away from structures.
As reported by CNBC earlier in the week, the No. 2 U.S. automaker declared a 1.8% rise in second-quarter sales that fell shy of analysts' expectations of a 3.3% to 5.1% increase. Forecasts predicted a 19-21% decrease in overall U.S auto sales compared with last year, but Ford blew by the competition with 483,688 vehicles sold in the quarter.
The company's best-selling F-series trucks tallied nearly 58,000 sales in June alone, the highest sales month of the year. Hybrid vehicles' sales were exceptionally strong and near the top of the industry. Sales of the F-150 Lightning, Mustang Mach-E, and E-Transit vehicles totaled 4,353 in June, up over 76% from last June. The first half of the year saw Ford EV sales climb 77% to reach 22.979 vehicles from a year ago.
Despite ongoing supply chain issues, Ford has outperformed the industry in both gas-powered and electric vehicles this year. Ford has encouraged customers to order directly from the factory versus buying from dealer lots to better gauge demand and plan accordingly.
A change in manufacturing locations due to the Covid is said to be the source of the issue.
The potential for under-hood fires exists whether the vehicle is in operation or not, and the company advises owners to park outside and away from structures.
As reported by CNBC earlier in the week, the No. 2 U.S. automaker declared a 1.8% rise in second-quarter sales that fell shy of analysts' expectations of a 3.3% to 5.1% increase. Forecasts predicted a 19-21% decrease in overall U.S auto sales compared with last year, but Ford blew by the competition with 483,688 vehicles sold in the quarter.
The company's best-selling F-series trucks tallied nearly 58,000 sales in June alone, the highest sales month of the year. Hybrid vehicles' sales were exceptionally strong and near the top of the industry. Sales of the F-150 Lightning, Mustang Mach-E, and E-Transit vehicles totaled 4,353 in June, up over 76% from last June. The first half of the year saw Ford EV sales climb 77% to reach 22.979 vehicles from a year ago.
Despite ongoing supply chain issues, Ford has outperformed the industry in both gas-powered and electric vehicles this year. Ford has encouraged customers to order directly from the factory versus buying from dealer lots to better gauge demand and plan accordingly.