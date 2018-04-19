Ford Enters Non-Emergency Medical Transport Market with GoRide

According to a study by Transit Cooperative Research Program, the non-medical-emergency medical transportation segment is worth more than $3 billion. And a share of that is now eyed by Ford with its new GoRide service.

In justifying the decision of launch this service, the company cited another study, conducted by SCI Solutions, that says missed appointments and scheduling inefficiencies amount to loses of about $150 billion a year.







Currently, there are 15 Transit vehicles charged with providing to GoRide service, with another 70 planned to be added by the end of 2018. All of the vans have been specially fitted to accommodate the needs of various patients, including with special access ramps and flexible seating options.



“There’s no excuse for the fact that so many people have trouble simply making it to their medical appointments,” said Marion Harris, in charge with Ford Mobility services.



“Our service is focused on multiple social determinants of health, and delivers the quality of care and on-time certainty that medical facilities need to increase throughput and reduce wait times.”



Ford is not the only company eyeing this emergent market. Uber announced the introduction of its



