Ford Electric Delivery Van Pioneers e-Mobility In Germany

Ford is one of the automakers that explicitly confirmed it plans to do exactly that. As a brief refresher, the Ford Motor Company plans to introduce seven electrified vehicles by the year 2022, with six more coming after that. The highlights are the EcoBoost-powered Mustang Hybrid, F-150 Hybrid, and the Transit Custom PHEV
. But then again, Ford of Germany has an electric commercial vehicle of its own, which is called Streetscooter Work XL.
Deutsche Post DHL accepted the challenge of trialling 150 pre-production Streetscooter Work XL vehicles in Germany, with the e-vans being designed for parcel deliveries. Based on the Ford Transit
and equipped with a battery-electric drivetrain built to the German postal service’s specifications, each and every Work XL could save five tons of CO2 and 1,900 liters of fuel each year. Ford plans to manufacture 2,500 units by the end of 2018, which would result in a total saving of 12,500 tons of CO2 and 4.75 million liters of diesel.
With a load volume of 20 cubic meters, the Work XL brags with sufficient stowage space for 200 parcels, if not more. Equipped with a modular battery system ranging from 30 kWh to 90 kWh, the e-van
’s driving range is estimated at anything between 80 and 200 kilometers (i.e. approximately 50 - 124 miles). The 22 kW fast-charge system allows for adequately fast charging. More specifically, Ford promises three hours on average.
“Buses, cars, and of course, delivery vans play vital roles in our daily lives, but we have to find a way to make them cleaner. This project is a great step along this path,”
declared Steven Armstrong, group vice president and president of Ford of Europe, Middle East & Africa.
In addition to the Work XL, DHL
’s fleet further consists of more than 3,000 Work and Work L electric vans, as well as 10,500 pedelecs. This, in turn, makes the postal service the largest e-fleet operator in Germany.