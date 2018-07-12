NASA Plans to Bring to Earth a Piece of Mars

Ford Eagle Squadron Mustang GT Stuns the Skies Over Beachy Head

Back in the days of World War II, the Beachy Head headland was the place where the Royal Air Force (RAF) set up one of their forward relay stations to ease communication with the fighter planes facing off the German Luftwaffe. 63 photos



As a means to honor those three squadrons and their airplanes, as well as the 100th anniversary of the RAF, Ford decided a while back to create a unique tribute car, the Eagle Squadron Mustang GT. The machine is ready, and it is currently wowing the crowds gathering on the hills and planes of Goodwood, in the vicinity of the airfields from where the Eagles flew.



The Eagle Squadron



As for the less visible, technical aspects of the car, it’s enough to say one number: 700. That’s the number of horsepower Ford managed to squeeze out of the 5.0-liter V8 thanks to a supercharger.



At Goodwood, the troop is being kept in check by drifting champion Vaughn Gittin Jr. On Thursday, the Eagle went up the hill in Goodwood, and will for the rest of the event be shown at the Ford booth.



Ford plans to sell the Eagle Squadron to the highest bidder on July 26 at an annual fund-raising event. All the money it will get for it will go to the Experimental Aircraft Association’s youth aviation education programs.



The one who buys it will also get an all-expense-paid trip to 2018 Ford Woodward Dream Cruise in August to show off his new acquisition.



Attached below are the details of the Eagle Squadron Mustang GT, as released by Ford.



