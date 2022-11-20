Ford E-450 Ambulance Becomes a Mobile Home, Teaches Us About the Needs of the Nomad Life

There are moments in life when people get tired of the rat race and just want an escape from the mundane, and it would seem that switching to the nomad lifestyle is one of the most common choices.
Such is the case with John, who decided to convert a Ford E-450 Superduty ambulance into his home of dreams on wheels. When it comes to getting this build moving, a bulletproof 7.3-liter Powerstroke diesel engine is more than enough to get the job done with its 525 lb. ft. (712Nm) of torque. Considering this camper van was previously an ambulance, it is most likely the automatic version, meaning a power output of about 250 hp (253 ps).
The first thing we notice when taking a look at the interior is just how many compartments it has, thanks to the van’s previous life. Also, for the same reason, the vehicle benefits from not just impressive lighting but also a great heating and cooling air conditioning system, making sure thermal comfort is not an issue. As far as power is concerned, large batteries and pop-out solar panels are present to provide juice when not in a camping area.
However, the rest of the medical equipment has been taken out, including most seats, making room for a kitchen shelf emplacement on which an electric stove can be mounted. The rest of the interior details are also DIY-ed, like an improvised sink made from a metal bowl and wood-like vinyl-covered walls. A futon sofa bed adorns the living area, not leaving much room to move around.
While storage space is abundant in this camper van, things still seem cluttered, and there is a good reason for it. John explains how he embraced the nomad life step by step and how he is still learning what he needs and what can be removed, encouraging people to take the same approach.
Moving on to the outside, we can see why an ambulance was chosen for this build. There is a multitude of compartments that can be locked, providing additional room to carry everything a person would need on the road. One of those compartments is even tall enough to be tuned into an outdoor shower, which the owner plans on doing.
All in all, this vehicle is a great starting point for anyone looking to escape the mundane, and it could provide valuable lessons. It’s a way to ease into the nomad life and learn what you need from your mobile home.
