Ford Doubles Down on Refreshed 2025 Maverick With $40,495 Street Truck Lobo Version 

Just a day after the Blue Oval company announced the updated 2025MY for the regular Maverick with more tech features and a cooler design, plus the often-requested pairing of AWD with the hybrid powertrain - we also get this fresh Lobo variant for those who craved the return of performance street trucks.
Back in March at the New York International Auto Show, Hyundai presented the refreshed 2025 Tucson compact crossover SUV for America. It didn't come alone, though, as the facelifted 2025 Santa Cruz unibody compact pickup truck was also in attendance, hoping to lift sales against the very tough 2024 Ford Maverick competitor with new headlights, redesigned LED DRLs, a restyled front fascia, a new radiator grille, fresh alloy wheel options, a new steering wheel, a reorganized cockpit featuring a curved panoramic screen with two 12.3-inch displays, plus additional tech and safety goodies.
Well, it's going to be a tough job for the 2025 Hyundai Santa Cruz because Ford didn't waste too much time with the development of the 2025 Maverick. It was announced on July 31 with the Maverick Hybrid getting the AWD option plus an available optional package that gives it double the towing capacity (4k pounds, the same as the EcoBoost model), new wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto cast on a bigger 13.2-inch touchscreen, plus a revised front fascia featuring new LED headlamps, different grilles for each trim, and a fresh LED signature DRL design, among others.
The Tremor joins XL, XLT, and Lariat as a separate trim option – but that's not all. As previewed and often discussed by the rumor mill, the next day after the unveiling of the 2025 Ford Maverick, the Blue Oval company also announced the resurgence of performance-tuned street trucks with the introduction of the 2025 Ford Maverick Lobo. It's "wolf" in Spanish but also the name of a beloved DC Comics character, just in case you were asking about its meaning.
For the Blue Oval company, though, it's the spiritual successor to the era of lowered trucks from the mid-1980s to the early 2000s – and it complements the off-road-capable Maverick Tremor and efficient Maverick Hybrid with "a new canvas for modern street truck builds." Also inspired by the special build by Tucci Hot Rods that was among the stars at the 2021 edition of the SEMA Show, the 2025 Ford Maverick Lobo has the 2.0-liter EcoBoost engine mixed with a lowered ride height and on-road-tuned suspension with modded shocks.
It rides a half-inch lower in the front and 1.12 inches lower in the rear compared to a regular Maverick, and it's also 0.8 inches lower at roof height. There's also performance-oriented steering, torque vectoring via the twin-clutch rear drive unit from the Bronco Sport, and larger dual-piston front brake calipers snatched from the European Ford Focus ST. Inside, drivers can activate the new Lobo drive mode; under the hood, there's an upgraded cooling system, and the styling enhancements include the bespoke front fascia design, the painted rear bumper, the black-painted roof, and great-looking 19-inch aero black wheels. Inside, the street culture is represented by a graffiti-inspired overprint on the seats, but there's also Grabber Blue and Electric Lime accent stitching along with Lobo printed on the black driver and passenger seats.
Now, let's talk about pricing. The 2025 Ford Maverick XL starts from $26,295 with either the EcoBoost or Hybrid powertrains, followed by the $28,795 XLT, $36,735 Lariat, and $39,795 Tremor grade. Of course, the new Maverick Lobo sits on top of everyone – starting from no less than $40,495 sans the destination and other fees.
