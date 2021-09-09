Ford Doubles Down on Home Delivery, Adds Tiers to FordPass Loyalty Program

At the height of the health crisis last year, American automakers like Ford were hard at work producing ventilators for hospitals in need, while their sales model shifted to an at-home delivery service. With the crisis still a very real danger, Ford has decided to expand this home pickup and delivery service by offering their customers more value.
Ford is doing this by expanding its home delivery service to all of its eight and a half million Ford Pass Rewards members and adding three tiers to the membership, Blue, Silver, and Bronze, to determine its most faithful clientele.
The highest tiered blue members will earn ten points per dollar spent on Ford services, plus a 10% bonus on all points earned. They’ll get access to exclusive partnership offers with brands like Costco and Ford Performance Racing School, as well as two free pickup and delivery services each year. Silver members earn the same, but with one free pick-up and drop-off service each year and the Bronze tier gets none, but the same deals on points.
Ford’s home delivery solution applies not just deliveries on new vehicles, but also the service department side of things. Allowing for the same pick-up and drop-off services for Ford vehicles needing maintenance, a Ford licensed tow truck will come to collect the vehicle for servicing and promptly bring the vehicle back upon completion.
The whole process can be completed from a mobile phone app, either from the Apple App Store or Google Play, and users can schedule collection and drop-off services around their own schedule for more added convenience.
With this move, it seems that Ford is conceding that the health crisis is going to be sticking around for the foreseeable future at least. With the latest expansion of its safety-friendly delivery services, it seems the carmaker is well prepared to weather the storm, until the day finally comes when things can return to normal again.
