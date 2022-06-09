Ford Dealership Under Investigation After Allegedly Selling Escape Affected by a Recall

NHTSA is investigating a Ford dealership in Beacon, N.Y., after receiving information that it sold at least one new Escape with an outstanding safety recall. The vehicle covered by the probe is a 2021 Ford Escape, which was recalled in August for fuel delivery modules that may leak inside the fuel tank.
Under the National Traffic and Motor Vehicle Safety Act, manufacturers must notify their dealers of defects related to vehicle safety and noncompliance with federal regulations. Dealers, in turn, cannot deliver a new vehicle that is subject to a recall until it has been fixed.
“NHTSA takes safety recalls very seriously and urges everyone to have open safety recalls repaired as quickly as possible,” an NHTSA spokesperson told Automotive News. “Because unrepaired recalls are a safety risk, it is illegal for a dealership to deliver a new vehicle with an outstanding safety recall.”
According to the safety recall report, NHTSA notified Ford dealers of the problem on September 23, 2021. Later, the federal authority had received information indicating that Healey Brothers Ford in Beacon, N.Y., sold at least one new Ford Escape to a customer without performing required recall repairs, according to a document released Tuesday.
The agency is now seeking additional information to determine whether Healey Brothers Ford has complied with the prohibition on delivery of new vehicles with open, unrepaired recalls. NHTSA messaged the dealership and is awaiting a reply. Ford declared it is fully cooperating with the agency on this matter.
“Ford is aware of NHTSA’s audit inquiry and will be cooperating as we always do,” Ford spokesman Karl Henkel said in a statement to Automotive News. “While Ford dealers are independently owned, Ford communicates all recall information to dealers and customers in a timely manner as required by NHTSA.”
Last August, NHTSA recalled the 2021 Ford Escape, Lincoln Corsair, and 2021-2022 Bronco Sport after finding that the fuel delivery module may leak inside the fuel tank. According to the recall summary, this could cause low fuel pressure, resulting in an engine stall. Under the recall terms, Ford dealers were supposed to replace the faulty fuel delivery module. Around 14,000 vehicles were affected.
