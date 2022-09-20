Ford-Cosworth Indy V8: Perhaps The Missing Link Between Formula 1, CART, and IndyCar

From an American perspective, one would expect an engine only 2,650 cc's (161.7-cubic inches) in size to be mounted inside a lowly economy car. But no. Inside the space that most engines its size can only squeeze four cylinders, Cosworth fit eight, and they did it for over 30 years. It's the Ford-Cosworth Indy V8 series, and it might just be the missing link between the Euro-centric Formula One and American offerings like IndyCar and CART/Champ racing.
Indeed, the often cozy relationship between Ford and the comparatively small engine maker based in the English East Midlands began as a means of improving on existing American racing engine technology with liberal doses of European engineering. From 1963 to 1971, Ford produced their own naturally aspirated pushrod V8 strictly for the USAC-sanctioned IndyCar series. Mounted inside a brilliant Lola T90 chassis with the even more brilliant A.J. Foyt behind the wheel, this engine won the 1967 Indy 500.
But by the turn of the 1970s, the state of the American racing scene was changing about as quickly as the domestic market of its passenger cars. In the previous decade, Ford had made forrays into racing series abroad on a scale not seen by any other U.S. automaker, as well as typical domestic American racing fare. Be it NASCAR, IndyCar, the 24 Hours of LeMans, and eventually Formula One, Ford's reach in racing was prolific and successful on a scale GM's and Chrysler's arguably weren't.
The result of this considerable R&D was a V8 engine that, in many ways, bridged the gap between American and European open-wheel racing. Enter the Double Four Valve, better known as the Cosworth DFV, a Formula one engine developed by the hot-shot team of Keith Duckworth and Mike Costin in 1967. With up to 530 horsepower on tap in later variants, this engine turned Formula One into the undisputed sport of kings in the racing world.
The Indy V8 was beloved by Indy 500 racers, USAC Champ Car drivers, and CART/Champ car competitors. The new engine was dubbed the DFX to differentiate it from the DFV. The two would go on to score hundreds of wins and dozens of driver championships between them. The DFV of Formula One fame was retired from production in 1983, but the DFX would continue to be honed and improved well into the 21st century.
This led to the shorter-stroke DFS engine in 1989, the last in the first generation Ford-Cossie Indy V8. During the 90s, the Ford-Cosworth Indy engine continued through the methanol-fueled X-series beginning in 1992. By the time the XF engine was seen for sale on Bring a Trailer recently, the engine was jetting as much as 850 horsepower in CART competition. Using non-race-sanctioned tunes with added boost, some race tuners were able to get that number past the 1000 barrier.
According to the former technical director of Formula One team British American Racing, Malcolm Oastler, there was never a time in history before or since when an American open-top racing series paralleled Formula One to such a significant degree than in the glory days of the X-Series Cosworth V8. Thanks in part to the engine itself, but also to profound changes in engineering on the part of CART.
