What Are Today's Most Efficient EVs?

3 The Ford Mustang Schwarzenegger Once Won a Fight With Bruce Jenner and Rambo

More on this:

Ford Confirms $1.45 Billion Investment Into Bronco, Ranger, F-150 EV Production

It didn’t take long for the Ford Motor Company to try and one-up General Motors. The Big G announced that it’s pouring $1.5 billion into the production of the next Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon, now the Blue Oval is much obliged to spend $1.45 billion into the production of four nameplates. 22 photos



A body-on-frame SUV with Wrangler-rivaling design and off-road capability, the Bronco will be revealed in the spring of 2020 for the 2020 model year. To be built alongside the Ranger, the Bronco is also expected to feature the 2.7-liter EcoBoost twin-turbo V6 instead of the pickup’s 2.3-liter EcoBoost.



Ford also mentions the all-new Ranger will replace the T6-based model produced nowadays, and so far, we do know two things about it. First and foremost, there will be a Raptor for the United States market. And secondly,



At the Dearborn plant in Michigan, about $700 million will be invested to create 300 jobs and support the production of the F-150 Hybrid and F-150 EV . The battery packs for both models will be produced in Dearborn too.



“At Ford, we are investing aggressively in building on our strengths today – including trucks and SUVs – while at the same time expanding our leadership into electric and autonomous vehicles,” declared Joe Hinrichs, automotive president at the Blue Oval. “As America’s No. 1 producer of automobiles, we are proud of our commitment to invest in manufacturing here in Michigan.”



The contract ratified by FoMoCo and the UAW totals $6 billion in U.S. investments, creating or retaining 8,500 jobs. We’ve talked about the contract’s summary in a previous story, but as a brief refresher, newities include the Ford Expedition Hybrid, Lincoln Navigator Hybrid, and Approximately $750 million will be poured into the Wayne, Michigan truck plant, adding 2,700 jobs in the next three years. With this bundle of cash, the re-tooling process will pave the way to the next-generation Bronco.A body-on-framewith Wrangler-rivaling design and off-road capability, the Bronco will be revealed in the spring of 2020 for the 2020 model year. To be built alongside the Ranger, the Bronco is also expected to feature the 2.7-liter EcoBoost twin-turbo V6 instead of the pickup’s 2.3-liter EcoBoost.Ford also mentions the all-new Ranger will replace the T6-based model produced nowadays, and so far, we do know two things about it. First and foremost, there will be a Raptor for the United States market. And secondly, the design is far more F-150 than the current generation of the mid-sized pickup.At the Dearborn plant in Michigan, about $700 million will be invested to create 300 jobs and support the production of the F-150 Hybrid and F-150. The battery packs for both models will be produced in Dearborn too.“At Ford, we are investing aggressively in building on our strengths today – including trucks and SUVs – while at the same time expanding our leadership into electric and autonomous vehicles,” declared Joe Hinrichs, automotive president at the Blue Oval. “As America’s No. 1 producer of automobiles, we are proud of our commitment to invest in manufacturing here in Michigan.”The contract ratified by FoMoCo and the UAW totals $6 billion in U.S. investments, creating or retaining 8,500 jobs. We’ve talked about the contract’s summary in a previous story, but as a brief refresher, newities include the Ford Expedition Hybrid, Lincoln Navigator Hybrid, and S650 next-gen Mustang

load press release