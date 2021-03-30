Ford Badly Compares the 2021 Bronco Sport Against the 2021 Honda CR-V

3 2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt Demands Icon Status With 300-Miles on Its Coyote V8

The Honda CR-V is the second best-selling SUV in America for pretty obvious reasons. No fewer than 333,502 units were sold last year as opposed to 430,387 units of the slightly better Toyota RAV4, which is topped by the Ram pickup, Chevrolet Silverado, and Ford F-Series. 50 photos



The narrator starts by asking you, the viewer, if you’re looking at the CR-V as your next purchase. “Check out the Bronco Sport instead,” adds the lovely lady, which lists three reasons why the Ford Bronco Sport is better.



First of all, the Dearborn-based automaker is making a case for “available terrain management with G.O.A.T. modes.” Correct me if I’m wrong, but I don’t believe that prospective customers of the CR-V would be interested in Goes Over Any Type of Terrain shenanigans. Next up, the narrator sweet talks you with available best-in-class horsepower without mentioning how much the



Every other grade features a three-banger turbo with 181 horsepower, an engine that falls short of the 190-horsepower turbo in the lowliest specification of the CR-V. To make matters worse for the Ford Motor Company, Honda offers a four-pot motor instead of three cylinders.



Oh, and by the way, the Blue Oval is trying to sell the Bronco Sport by luring customers with available trail control. For as long as I’ve been a motoring journalist, I haven’t heard of anyone that uses off-road cruise control when off-roading, be it a fellow motoring journalist or an off-road enthusiast.



In light of these details, Ford should hire better advertising people because this comparison video makes the Bronco Sport look bad. The new peeps, if they’ll ever be hired, should also focus on the details that actually matter.



For example, the CR-V offers 39.2 cubic feet (1,110 liters) of cargo space behind the second-row seats while the Bronco Sport can’t do better than 32.5 cubic feet (920.2 liters). The Ford, which works harder to get up to speed due to its engine, also happens to be less efficient on the combined driving cycle than the CR-V at 26 versus 29 mpg (9.0 and 8.1 l/100 km).



And finally, Ford is gingerly ignoring the price difference between the Bronco Sport Base and the CR-V LX with optional all-wheel drive. More to the point, you’re looking at $26,820 and $26,850 before freight charge.



