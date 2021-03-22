Ford Commercial Vehicles Get a Connected Productivity Boost With FORDLiive

The Blue Oval diligently prepares for both the arrival of new products, such as the next-generation all-electric Transit Custom (scheduled for 2023), and enhancing the commercial vehicles it already has on the roads. In Europe, it even has a new “connected uptime system” that should make them even more productive going forward.
While very much preoccupied with all things crossovers, SUVs, and pickup trucks, Ford doesn't forget that it also holds supremacy in some regions when it comes to light commercial vehicles. Europe is a good example, as the company recently announced preparations to welcome in 2023 a completely new generation of the Transit Custom series.
But the company also takes good care of the commercial vehicles that are already on the Old Continent's roads with the introduction of its newly developed FORDLiive, a “connected uptime system designed to help Ford commercial vehicle operators increase their productivity by maximizing vehicle uptime.”
The main idea behind this creation is to better handle the way these vehicles get run and maintained. The system aims to provide fewer breakdowns leading to service visits, as well as faster servicing and repair times when the workshop downtimes are unavoidable.
All in all, the U.S. automaker says it has calculated that FORDLiive could ultimately “reduce vehicle downtime by up to 60 percent.” The system, which is offered free of charge to any Ford connected commercial vehicle operator, will function by way of linking the customer, the Transit Center network, and even the automaker through real-time vehicle data.
“Our customers’ businesses stop whenever their vehicles are off the road,” said Hans Schep, general manager, Commercial Vehicles, Ford of Europe. “Combining the benefits of real-time connectivity with our commercial vehicle know-how, FORDLiive is the ultimate tool to optimize uptime.”
Ford actually looks into delivering a 100% uptick in operating uptime for its European commercial vehicle operators, promising to have an 80% coverage of the region by the end of the year. FORDLiive will be available through the company’s proprietary FordPass Pro app, as well as a special variant of the Ford Telematics tool.
But the company also takes good care of the commercial vehicles that are already on the Old Continent's roads with the introduction of its newly developed FORDLiive, a “connected uptime system designed to help Ford commercial vehicle operators increase their productivity by maximizing vehicle uptime.”
The main idea behind this creation is to better handle the way these vehicles get run and maintained. The system aims to provide fewer breakdowns leading to service visits, as well as faster servicing and repair times when the workshop downtimes are unavoidable.
All in all, the U.S. automaker says it has calculated that FORDLiive could ultimately “reduce vehicle downtime by up to 60 percent.” The system, which is offered free of charge to any Ford connected commercial vehicle operator, will function by way of linking the customer, the Transit Center network, and even the automaker through real-time vehicle data.
“Our customers’ businesses stop whenever their vehicles are off the road,” said Hans Schep, general manager, Commercial Vehicles, Ford of Europe. “Combining the benefits of real-time connectivity with our commercial vehicle know-how, FORDLiive is the ultimate tool to optimize uptime.”
Ford actually looks into delivering a 100% uptick in operating uptime for its European commercial vehicle operators, promising to have an 80% coverage of the region by the end of the year. FORDLiive will be available through the company’s proprietary FordPass Pro app, as well as a special variant of the Ford Telematics tool.