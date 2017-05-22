Ford CEO Mark Fields Reportedly Left the Company, Sources Name a Replacement

autoevolution

Rumors from the car industry come and go, and some of them turn out to be true. The latest announces that Mark Fields is no longer the CEO of the Ford Motor Company.
According to a report from Forbes, which quotes unnamed insiders close to the matter, Mark Fields has left the automaker, and James P. Hackett will take his role.

Mr. Hackett used to be the boss of a subsidiary of the company, Ford Smart Mobility LLC, but he is renowned for his out-of-the-box thinking at Steelcase Inc, which is a furniture company.

He joined Ford’s Mobility subsidiary in 2016, and it is believed that his different way of thinking and doing things will help improve the automaker’s financial results. Before that role, the 62-year-old used to be a director on the company’s board.

Alan Mulally, the CEO of Ford before Mark Fields came into play, used to be the chief executive officer of Boeing, and is now on Google’s Board of Directors. The report has no information regarding Mark Field’s next career move.

The same report announces that other management positions will be shifted across the organization. Apparently, Mr. James Farley, who is currently the head of the European, Middle Eastern, and African operations, will be promoted to a larger role. The North America chief of Ford, Joseph Hinrichs, is also reportedly being moved to a higher position within the Blue Oval.

The American automaker was expected to break the news on Monday morning, so we should get confirmation or denial of these rumors by the end of the day. Hopefully, the Blue Oval will clarify the situation as soon as possible.

Fields took over as Ford CEO in July 2014, after he served the automakers for two and a half decades. He was the head of Mazda, and he also had significant roles within the company through the years. Key positions were held in Europe, but also in the global board of directors.
