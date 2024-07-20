Ford Built Only Two Such 1973 Mustang Mach 1s, I Dare You To Find Something To Hate

Despite being the last year of the first-generation Mustang, the 1973 release actually sold well, with the convertible recording double the figures in the previous year.
The reason was simple. Ford was already planning to kill off the convertible once its downsizing strategy came into effect with the second-generation Mustang, so customers wanted to buy one while it was still available.
The carmaker sold close to 135K Mustangs, and the convertible accounted for nearly 12K units. The figures were even more surprising considering the company increased prices for all models, including the hardtop, which now started at $2,760. The Mach 1 was available from $3,088.
One of the Mach 1s that rolled off the assembly lines in 1973 landed on eBay earlier this week courtesy of seller primoclassicsint, and before you check it out, here's its main selling point.
This Mach 1 is one of only two that left the factory in this configuration, so if you want a rare car to add to your collection, you can hardly find a better model.
The Mach 1 is powered by a 302 V8 engine, and its recent restoration turned it into a looker. The blue Glow metallic exterior makes it shine like a diamond from every angle. Detailing its condition makes little sense because everything is spotless, so it's important to focus on what makes it so special.
The Marti report indicates that only 4,879 Mach 1s were born with this V8 engine, and only 3,520 were fitted with a C4 automatic transmission. The next stop is the Blue Glow paint, which was sprayed on only 379 Mach 1s. Of all these models, only 46 examples were fitted with black vinyl standard bucket seats.
It's now the time to get to really rare feats. Only 8 of all these Mach 1s rolled off the assembly lines with air conditioning, and 5 sported power disc brakes. Eventually, only two got Ford's AM radio, and one of them is right here looking for a new owner.
As anyone can imagine, this Mach 1 is already in spotless shape, so whoever buys the car can hop in and drive. The car rides on competition suspension and sports dual racing mirrors, with the factory air conditioning still available and still working.
Everything on this Mach 1 suggests it's a true collectible, so it's really not a surprise that the car won't sell cheaply. The garage trying to find a new owner for this Mach 1 posted it on eBay with a reserve, and despite the top offer exceeding $25K, the reserve is still in place. There's no BIN price, and considering the auction ends in two days, I won't be surprised to see this Mach 1 relisted in the coming weeks after failing to find a new home on this occasion.
