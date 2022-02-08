Ford Bronco Sweeps the Podium at King of the Hammers in the Ultra4 Stock Racing Class

Ford is preparing to put an end to Bronco 4600’s career in the Ultra4 racing series and replace it with a souped-up version of the Bronco Raptor. And yet, the old racer proved it still has life in it by sweeping the podium in the stock racing class at the 2022 King of the Hammers.
Motorsport is the training gym for the more mundane street-legal vehicles, but the relation between the two is more intertwined than it seems. For instance, the Ford Bronco 4600 racing off-roaders that compete in the Ultra4 series are made starting from a regular two-door Bronco with the Sasquatch Package. At the same time, the new Ford Bronco Raptor uses most of the Bronco 4600 running gear including the competition-tuned High-Performance Off-Road Stability Suspension (HOSS) System.
“Our Bronco 4600 racers continue to elevate our motorsports heritage and further underscore how Bronco models can be tuned from the showroom floor to compete in the grueling Ultra4 stock class series,” said Mark Rushbrook, Ford Performance Motorsports global director.
Ford’s 1-2-3 win in the King of the Hammers Ultra4 stock-class race proves the Bronco is one of the most capable off-roaders out there. After all, the famed King of the Hammers in the Johnson Valley in California is one of the most difficult and extreme off-road competitions in the world.
Of course, it’s not only the vehicles that contributed to these results but also the drivers. Winning the Ultra4 4600 stock class was the team of Vaughn Gittin Jr. and Loren Healey in the No. 2567 Bronco 4600, while the team of Brad Lovell and his brother Roger Lovell in the No. 4621 Bronco 4600 placed second. The third place on the podium was secured by Bailey Cole and Jason Scherer in the No. 13 Bronco 4600.
Ford targets the off-road enthusiasts crowd with an increased presence in the off-road racing competitions. The Dearborn carmaker announced that Bronco and F-150 will become the official truck and SUV of SCORE-International Off-Road Racing, which holds the Baja 500, Baja 1000, and San Felipe 250 championships. Ford also provides the official vehicles of Best in the Desert.
