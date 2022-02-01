Ford Bronco Soft Top Snow Intrusion Rears Its Ugly Head Again

Not that long ago, the Bronco community was polarized over snow getting into the cabin of a brand-new rig. The same issue affects the four-door Bronco we’re covering today, which also sports the stock soft top.
Fully and properly secured according to the owner, the canvas top of the featured vehicle allows the white stuff to enter the cabin from at least two places where the soft top meets the roll bar. Coincidence or not, certain owners have reported an issue where the hardware that folds the soft top is rubbing against the Bronco’s sturdy roll bar, damaging the paint on the roll bar.
“We all questioned the other gentleman who posted his Bronco full of snow, so I figured I’d get video evidence. Mine’s getting hit with a 90-kph (56 miles per hour) crosswind in a blizzard, and you can see the soft top isn’t doing much to keep it out. Going to go move it to see if I can limit its exposure to the wind,” reported BroncoCanuck on the Bronco6G forum.
“I also doubted the other gentleman's claims saying it was unlikely but plausible, so trying to document fully. Yes, it’s a convertible, but I personally feel this is inexcusable,” further added the unhappy owner.
There are limits to what a soft top can do in such conditions, sure. Be that as it may, the quality control employees at MAP could double check the midpoint connections above the B-pillars before giving newly-assembled Broncos the OK for delivery. Forcing customers to switch their orders from the molded-in-color hard top to the soft top for quicker delivery without regard to where the customer lives is another can of worms that hampers down the buying and ownership experience.
How did BroncoCanuck fix this problem? “I stuffed some rolled-up towels on the windy side up against the roll bar. That made a huge difference. I think I can go to bed and not have to worry about shoveling out the interior.”
