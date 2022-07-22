Ford Bronco Goes Hybrid, Hybrid Forged That Is, With Help From Vossen

All new-gen Ford Broncos are ready to take on some arduous terrains straight from the factory. In fact, they only need a proper set of tires on their feet to venture deep into the unknown, but the copy pictured down below can go exploring far beyond the reach of the OEM variants.
With an open-top view of the sky above, this Bronco sports a few modifications meant to enhance its off-roading prowess. It has steel front and rear bumpers, underbody protection, suspension lift, LED light bar up front, additional lights below the main clusters, and even a winch.
As for those chunky tires, they are wrapped around a set of wheels made by Vossen, and it was the wheelmaker that shared the images of this project online. Part of the HF6-4 Ultra Deep series, the alloys have a six-lug design, and they were developed specifically for trucks and SUVs. They feature the same process as the rest of the series and can be had in five standard and as many custom finishes.
Three different diameters are available for these wheels. The range kicks off with the 20-inch offering, starting from $2,596 for the complete set. The 22-inch ones can be had from $2,996, and the 24-inch set from $3,396. And they are not exactly on the exclusive side of the market, as they have been fitted to a variety of other high-riders, including the Toyota Land Cruiser, Fortuner, Cadillac Escalade, Ford F-150, GMC Yukon, Ram 1500 TRX, Mitsubishi Pajero, and so on.
For the 2022 model year, the Bronco is offered in no less than eight different grades. The lineup starts with the Base, from $31,300, going up to $35,785 and $37,950 for the Big Bend, and Black Diamond, respectively. The Outer Banks, Badlands, Wildtrak, and Everglades can be ordered from $41,355, $44,495, $49,780, and $53,000, respectively, whereas the range-topping Bronco Raptor carries an MSRP of $68,500.
