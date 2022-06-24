Ford Bronco Drag Races Jeep Wrangler in the Dirt, Forced Induction Makes the Difference

For the latest episode in the “Drag Race in the Dirt” series, the Edmunds crew decided to pit two support vehicles against each other. In the red corner, there’s a 2018 model year Jeep Wrangler Rubicon equipped with the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 and 8-speed automatic transmission. In the blue corner, a 2021 model year Ford Bronco First Edition is much obliged to demonstrate its 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 and 10-speed gearbox.
First and foremost, let’s talk specs. The Wrangler in this configuration makes 285 horsepower and 260 pound-feet (353 Nm) of torque, as expected of a free-breathing engine. But “makes” isn’t the right word considering this Wrangler’s odometer shows over 80,000 miles (128,748 kilometers). In the words of reviews editor Ryan ZumMallen, “they’re pretty hard miles.”
Tipping the scales at 4,545 pounds (2,062 kilograms), the Wrangler features solid axles on both ends as opposed to independent front suspension for the Bronco. The Ford Motor Company’s off-road SUV weighs 5,222 pounds (2,369 kilograms), but its more modern powertrain makes up for that.
Although the 2.7-liter EcoBoost has a bad reputation for dropping valves, it’s a pretty fine engine otherwise. The crankshaft numbers are 330 horsepower and 415 pound-feet (563 Nm) as long as you fill ‘er up with premium-grade fuel. Of course, the ratings drop on regular unleaded gasoline.
Produced under license from ZF Friedrichshafen, the 8-speed automatic in the Wrangler is an older design compared to Ford’s in-house tenner. Shared with General Motors, the 10-speed automatic in the Bronco is the 10R60 rather than the Ranger’s 10R80. The biggest difference between these variants is the max torque rating (approximately 600 Nm and 800 Nm).
These being said, the four-door Wrangler surprisingly launches better in the first and second races. But thanks to forced induction, the mid-range power of the four-door Bronco makes a world of difference. The Jeep loses once again in the roll race, crossing the quarter-mile finish line in 15.1 compared to 14.4 seconds. The best times from a dig are 15.7s and 16.3s.
