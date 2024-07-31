Ford BlueCruise Gets European Pass, Approved in 15 Countries and on Almost 83k Miles

For starters, the Ford Motor Company got its Level 2 "hands-off, eyes-on" advanced driver assistance BlueCruise technology approved by the European Commission on more than 133,000 kilometers of designated highways in 15 European countries.
A few years ago, hands-free driving technology was heralded as the next great thing after the invention of the wheel – and companies believed that by 2025, we're all going to end driving as we know it and leave it up to the little robots in the computer boxes. Well, that didn't turn out as planned, and we're still mostly doing the driving ourselves.
Although they're not perfect, the big exceptions are Tesla's Full-Self Driving suite, General Motors' Super Cruise, and Ford's BlueCruise, among others. The latter is now approved by the European Commission for owners of Ford and Lincoln vehicles in 15 European countries, and the company has already produced and sold more than 420k BlueCruise-equipped Ford and Lincoln vehicles globally.
This latest expansion 'pack' comes after the initial introduction in Germany, Great Britain, and Spain, as customers of new Mustang Mach-E vehicles purchased in countries with Blue Zones also get the system enabled, along with three new European countries. According to Ford, this advanced driver assistance system "is now the most widely available Level 2 system that has been approved by regulators" in the European Union.
It unlocks access to over 133,000 kilometers (82,744 miles) of designated highways across Europe, called Blue Zones - for example, a customer could road-trip from Sweden down to Italy across six countries, traveling close to 3,000 kilometers (1,864 miles) and spending more than a day of driving hands-free.
With BlueCruise activated, the system "controls the steering, acceleration, braking, lane positioning, and safe distances from the vehicle ahead by monitoring the road markings, speed signs, and evolving traffic conditions, from highway speeds right down to a complete halt in traffic jams. Drivers using BlueCruise in Blue Zones can drive with their hands off the steering wheel so long as they continue to pay attention to the road ahead."
However, there's a catch or two. For starters, to ensure drivers are attentive, there's a driver-facing camera located below the instrument cluster task to monitor the driver's eyes and head position, and it works even when wearing sunglasses. So, those who have issues with privacy invasion might want to think twice about activating Blue Cruise. Secondly, the system is only free during a 90-day initial trial, and after that, it's a subscription that can be switched on and off monthly or annually to suit their driving needs.
"We believe BlueCruise can make highway driving easier and more enjoyable whether you are in stop-and-go traffic or on a long road trip, and with this recent ruling it will allow us to offer even more customers access to BlueCruise across Europe," said Ashley Lambrix, BlueCruise general manager, Ford Motor Company.
