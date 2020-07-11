Ford 6x6 Raptor Van and Focus Speedster Exist in Russia

Today, we're going to look at two custom Ford builds that probably couldn't have happened in America. They come from a shop in Russia and redefine the way we see the F-150 Raptor and the Focus compact.
The Raptor is obviously a pickup on everybody's mind right now, as Ford has confirmed a new one is coming for the 2021 model year. Will it come with a hybrid version of the EcoBoost 3.5L V6 or are they going back to a V8?
We won't know until Ford makes the reveal happen, but if they mess this one up, Dodge/Ram could take over the market. If that happens, the Blue Oval might find untapped customers in the Raptor-badged van market.
A few weeks ago, they did show Raptor-like grilles for a couple of European vans, but this behemoth is a completely custom job. A dedicated shop outside Moscow called Ford Market put quite a few attention-grabbing projects together in order to showcase what they can do, including this thing.
It's obviously an old Econoline van, the kind that shared its platform with the F-150. But the old rust bucket was chopped and modified into a 6x6. Not only does it have an extra axle, but also some super-sized off-road tires and matching widebody kit. We feel like even the red paint is in the spirit of the Raptor, and you obviously can't miss the front face swap.
By contrast, the Focus Speedster is low and embodies lightweight philosophies. From what we gather, the body belonged to a pretty old Mk3 Focus hatchback. On top of that, you have the body from the new Focus model in Europe, which is never going to be offered on this side of the Atlantic pond.
It too is extensively modified, as the body is completely streamlined - no doors, no door handles, no trunk, no roof, and a strict two-seater layout. Like one of those exotic Ferrari speedsters that costs millions, the yellow Ford also has a couple of humps behind the occupants.
