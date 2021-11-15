Ford 302-Swapped MGB Is an Anglo-American Collaboration on Par With the Shelby Cobra

4 2005 Mazdaspeed MX-5 Turbo Is for the Miata Purist, Says RCR

For those of you saying The Beatles was the greatest Anglo-American import ever existed, you're mistaken because this MGB swapped with a Ford 302 V8 is better, at least to petrolheads. Don't believe us? Keep reading. 10 photos



As for what year to pin this custom build down do, it's a little bit complicated. Simply put, this is a 1966 MGB on top and a 1980 model chassis underneath. The red paint job is period correct, as is the folding vinyl roof. Other than that, though, the man who goes by Joseph B or Castle1967 on The MG Experience website went open season on the underpinnings of this classic British icon.



The engine is the aforementioned



In a car, this light, that's a heck of a lot of power. A conversion to Moss Motors (Monroe) tube shocks and upgraded late-model MGB brake master cylinder ensure the car also stops and corners in a manner conducive to maintaining a regular heartbeat due to lack of impact trauma. The 302 engine is fed through a venerable Borg-Warner T5 five-speed transmission. 14-inch aluminum "Z Racing" wheels with tires measuring 185-70 bring together a timeless look that one can only find from a well-sorted British sports car from at least 40 years ago and likely far older.



Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.