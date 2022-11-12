Force Monster Energy Dragster Goes From a Standstill to 338.94 in 1000 Feet To Set Record

Coming into the final weekend of the NHRA season racers in Top Fuel, Funny Car, and Pro Stock Motorcycle knew this would be the last gasp to win the season's championship.
The 2022 NHRA Auto Club Nationals returned to Pomona for the drag racing finale and if the performances of the qualifying session are any indication of what's to come. fans are in for a treat.
Nobody was more impressive than Monster Energy driver Brittany Force who continues her hot streak in her march toward a championship. She brought her “A” game just as she had the last couple of weeks to turn in the low qualifying mark of the evening. In doing so, she also recorded the fastest run in Top Fuel history (338.94 mph/545.47 kph) to grab 6 bonus points. She is now 13 points ahead of second-place Justin Ahsley who came away empty Friday.
In a twist of fate for Funny Car points leader Robert Hight, Ron Capps, and Matt Hagan, second and third-place respectively failed to earn any points in the first session, but Hagan did manage to garner 4 points by posting the best run of Q2. Despite the run, It was Cruz Pedregon who posted the fastest run of his career to take the low-qualifying spot.
Defending champion Pro Stock racer Greg Anderson led both sessions on Friday night by unseating teammate Dallas Glenn for the top spot. The only real battle in Pro Stock is for second place and a chance to win the final as Erica Enders captured her fifth title last time out in Las Vegas; just 20 points separate Aaron Stanfield and Troy Coughlin Jr. who are second and third respectively.
Though she is way back in the standings, Angelle Sampey raced her way to a track record in Pro Stock Motorcycle. Points leader Matt Smith looking to seal up a sixth NHRA Camping World Championship increased his lead over second-place Joey Gladstone heading into Saturday.
