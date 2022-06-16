For Better or Worse, Not Even the 2022 Ford F-150 Raptor Is Safe From 6X6 “Love”

Ford is recalling entire nameplates like they are on the assembly line but at least fans can hope for better reliability and impressive performance (perhaps at the same time) when the flagship F-150 Raptor R truck comes along for dune-bashing and rock-crawling duty.
Until then, let us feast our eyes on an equally extreme 2022 Raptor 6x6 conversion. Several aftermarket companies can take your unsuspecting commercial vehicle – a full-size pickup truck, for example – and turn it into a 6x6 beast. Out of memory, fans could easily cite Hennessey Performance or Brabus, but also newer outlets such as Rezvani, or Apocalypse Manufacturing if they think for a second or two.
However, not everything with a Crew Cab and hauling capabilities can get the 6x6 touch – aftermarket companies have been keen to brag to the entire world and the Solar system when they have breakthroughs in popular departments like the Ram 1500 TRX or Ford Bronco areas, for example. Little did anyone know that even the all-new 2022 Toyota Tundra would be willing to get the magic 6x6 touch among so many Jeep conversions if not for the good folks over at Miami, Florida-based Esteem Customs.
The outlet – formerly known as Force Motorsport – is looking to make a name for itself and probably thought that a Tundra 6x6 transformation would be a great calling card alongside more traditional ideas like Gladiator and Ram morphing. However, as it turns out, they also have another popular model up for grabs in 6x6 form. As such, the latest social media post (their regular online presence is still just getting underway) highlights the curious case of a 2022 Ford F-150 Raptor 6x6.
Not something to trifle with, since the third-generation high-performance pickup truck came along with lots of new suspension tricks, this Raptor 6x6 is a bit of a mystery puzzle. The company probably uses it as a marketing stunt, but it virtually lacks any useful details. No beans are spilled about the new driveline or other modifications, no pricing quotation, no nothing.
And that is a bit frustrating, especially since there is no way of knowing if the quick detractor post claiming they are “all running the same flimsy 6x6 system” has any real backing to it or not. Alas, we did notice the company has previously built second-generation 6x6 Raptors as well, along with at least one third-generation representative dressed up in black and orange instead of white and orange like the latest one.
However, not everything with a Crew Cab and hauling capabilities can get the 6x6 touch – aftermarket companies have been keen to brag to the entire world and the Solar system when they have breakthroughs in popular departments like the Ram 1500 TRX or Ford Bronco areas, for example. Little did anyone know that even the all-new 2022 Toyota Tundra would be willing to get the magic 6x6 touch among so many Jeep conversions if not for the good folks over at Miami, Florida-based Esteem Customs.
The outlet – formerly known as Force Motorsport – is looking to make a name for itself and probably thought that a Tundra 6x6 transformation would be a great calling card alongside more traditional ideas like Gladiator and Ram morphing. However, as it turns out, they also have another popular model up for grabs in 6x6 form. As such, the latest social media post (their regular online presence is still just getting underway) highlights the curious case of a 2022 Ford F-150 Raptor 6x6.
Not something to trifle with, since the third-generation high-performance pickup truck came along with lots of new suspension tricks, this Raptor 6x6 is a bit of a mystery puzzle. The company probably uses it as a marketing stunt, but it virtually lacks any useful details. No beans are spilled about the new driveline or other modifications, no pricing quotation, no nothing.
And that is a bit frustrating, especially since there is no way of knowing if the quick detractor post claiming they are “all running the same flimsy 6x6 system” has any real backing to it or not. Alas, we did notice the company has previously built second-generation 6x6 Raptors as well, along with at least one third-generation representative dressed up in black and orange instead of white and orange like the latest one.