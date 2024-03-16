For $3.3 Million a Week, You Can Live Like a King Onboard the 'Kismet' Megayacht

As a wise man once said, no sense in fixin' it if it ain't broke. So, when one particular American billionaire decided to trade in his superyacht for an upgraded one, he kept the name along with the distinctive styling, quality workmanship, and the request for a vessel like no other in the world.
This is how Kismet came to be. Like royalty, the most accurate name would be Kismet the Third since this is the third vessel to bear the name, which translates to "destiny" or "fate" in Turkish. It is the biggest, most lavish, and most expensive Kismet to date, and still a Lurssen build – and it's nearing delivery as we speak.
Known internally as Project Jag, Kismet is believed to have been commissioned by American billionaire and sports tycoon Shahid Khan in 2018, though that's the kind of detail that will never be confirmed on the official channels.
Khan's first Kismet was delivered in 2007 and was a comparatively small 197-foot (60-meter) superyacht, what you'd call a starter yacht for a billionaire. It was replaced in 2014 by the 315-foot (96-meter) second Kismet, estimated at well over $260 million and sold just recently. This one goes now by the name Whisper.
Strict denomination aside, there are other things that stand out about Kismet, size, volume, and the reported $360 million price tag aside. Among them are the spectacular, downright opulent interiors designed by the owner's family and Reymond Langton Design, the long list of amenities, and the lavishness of these amenities.
Kismet is nearing delivery, and it's also being hyped up for the upcoming charter season, in what could be described as a rather unexpected move. On the bright side, this brings the first proper look inside the secretive floating palace. However, renders will have to do for now.
The listing also offers the first look at the features of the megayacht, and they live up to the original promise of uncompromising luxury and sophistication. Accommodation onboard is for up to 14 guests across six suites (so not 20 as reported before) and 36 crew plus captain in separate quarters.
The owner's suite gets two decks, so it functions like a self-sufficient island on its own for maximum privacy. It's comprised of a stateroom with fireplace and a skylight, his and hers bathrooms, his and hers dressing rooms, a private staircase, an office with panoramic views and an attached conference room, a dedicated pantry and kitchen, and a private deck with jacuzzi and lounge.
Finishes are marble and natural stones, with lots of gold accents, contrasting plush fabrics against large expanses of neutrals, and styling that's halfway between the intricate, sometimes overwhelming Victorian and modern. It's almost as if the interiors are screaming "impossibly rich," if you'll allow the phrasing.
Features include a wellness area with everything you could think of included: sauna, cryotherapy, hammam, massage rooms, and even a couple of hair salons. Access to this area on the lower deck is done by means of a "Tron corridor," described as a "marvel of modern design." A fully-equipped gym with views out at sea, a yoga and Pilates studio, and a juice bar are also nearby.
Kismet has four marble fireplaces and a couple of outdoor firepits, four pools, and one helipad. Its tender garage is packed with watertoys and gear, from inflatables to SeaBobs, e-foils, and diving gear, but the megayacht also carries four tenders and one large Riva boat for day excursions.
"Kismet represents the most exclusive luxury yacht charter experience on the planet," the broker says. Based on the descriptions and the renders alone, that certainly seems to be the case, which makes the owner's decision to put it up for charter right after delivery even more curious.

The third Kismet is positively gigantic compared to these other two – or most superyachts out there. At 400 feet (122 meters) and 4,900 GT of interior volume spread across six decks, it classifies as a megayacht, though it's also being described as a gigayacht.
Cecil Wright holds the listing for the charter, and the going rate is up to par with all these bombastic descriptors you've read so far: €3 million per week, or approximately $3.3 million at the current exchange rate. The weekly rate doesn't include expenses, by the way.
The guest suites are equally impressive, if considerably smaller. Designers opted for floor-to-ceiling windows in all of them, with the area turned into reading slash relaxation nooks. Similarly sized windows are also found in the bathroom – in the shower room inside the ensuite, to be more precise.
In terms of entertainment, Kismet offers a proper, absolutely gorgeous private cinema and an outdoor cinema on the bridge deck. There's also a DJ station, an underwater viewing lounge, a drop-down TV in one of the pools (of which there are four in total, including two with water features and one with a swim bar), a champagne bar, a pickleball and a basketball court, and countless outdoor areas for socializing and eating. Kismet offers everything from Michelin dining to barbecues and teppanyaki, in both indoor and outdoor spaces, both formal and informal.
