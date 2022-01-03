Football Star Tammy Abraham Crashes Porsche on the Way to Rome Training

Football stars and luxury SUVs pair together like champagne and caviar. But you don't find too many who get into much trouble eating too many fish eggs. It's only when they overestimate their own driving ability that things start to go wrong. The English striker from AS Roma Tammy Abraham is the next one to find himself in an automotive snafu. Move aside, Wayne Rooney.
The 24-year-old footballer was keen on getting to his scheduled training session on time before he binned his shiny new Porsche Cayenne directly into the rear end of another car.
No one was hurt in the incident, and it's been reported that Mr. Abraham walked up to the other driver to offer assistance after the crash took place. No police report was written, and the aftermath will likely be settled through insurance companies.
It's reported that the 24-years old sporting star drove off to practice as usual once the incident was assessed and taken care of. But this is not Tammy Abraham's first run-in with the spot of careless driving.
Only a few weeks ago, Abraham was cited by police for driving over double the speed limit in his Black Lamborghini Urus in West London and was fined six points on his driver's license as a result.
Now with a different club and in Italy instead of England, Tammy Abraham's less-than-stellar driving habits are once again on public record in multiple European countries, almost as much as his performances on the field are.
As for his beloved Porsche Cayenne, it appears to have only sustained minor damage in the accident and will be back ferrying one of the world's biggest and brightest football stars back and forth from practice as soon as it's back from the body shop. Maybe try and be more careful next time.
