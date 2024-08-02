Following Ford BlueCruise, Tesla Fans Hope FSD Will Also Get Approved in Europe Soon

Tesla has been promising FSD to its European customers for years, although things don't seem to advance. However, after Ford certified its BlueCruise driver assistance system in Europe, Tesla fans hope that FSD will also get the same treatment soon. Elon Musk seems to agree, although it might be more complicated than most people think.
When Tesla started production at Giga Berlin, Elon Musk was questioned when European customers could expect to get access to the FSD Beta program. A more down-to-earth Elon Musk famously replied that Europe is fundamentally different from the US regarding regulations. Specifically, things are legal by default in the US, whereas they are illegal by default in Europe, requiring every initiative to be approved beforehand.
Europeans are ardent fans of regulations, but the famous EU bureaucracy means that things advance at a much slower pace than businesses want. Although the EU sped up the adoption of new driver assistance regulations, we're yet to see results. So far, we're at the phase where only hands-on automated driving will be allowed on European roads starting in November, with some closed testing allowed before that. In the meantime, Phase 2, enabling hands-free driving, is still a work in progress.
This has effectively prevented Tesla from offering FSD in Europe, although testing is already underway. It's also why it will take longer than people expected before FSD software gets European approval, considering that the regulations are incomplete. However, a new development offered new hopes to Tesla's European customers who paid for the FSD capability but could never use it.
Specifically, Ford announced that the European Commission approved BlueCruise, its "hands-free" driver assistance system, for use in 15 European countries. This unlocks access to more than 133,000 km (82,744 miles) of designated highways across Europe, called Blue Zones. The announcement was hailed by Tesla fans on both sides of the Atlantic, many believing that FSD should also get approval soon. Elon Musk thinks the same, according to a reply he posted on X.
However, Ford's approval might not mean anything to Tesla. Ford BlueCruise is a level-2 autonomous system with limited capabilities. It's basically a glorified adaptive cruise control system that doesn't make decisions on its own. The European Commission was able to approve it specifically for this, as every critical maneuver (lane changes, for instance) must be confirmed by the human driver.
On the other hand, Tesla FSD is making decisions (changes lanes, takes turns, and so on) independently. This means it falls under the Phase 2 regulations that are yet to be drafted. There is nothing Tesla can do (or the European Commission, for that matter) to speed up FSD deployment in Europe until Phase 2 of UNECE Driver Control Assistance Systems (DCAS) legislation is approved.
Earlier this year, Rohan Patel, former Tesla's director of public policy, suggested that Tesla could make some small improvements to the older versions of FSD based on the updated DCAS regulations. This will allow FSD to offer limited functionality akin to Ford BlueCruise but not the advanced end-to-end autonomous driving features we've come to appreciate in the US with the latest builds of the FSD V12.
