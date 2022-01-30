Folding BYB S11 Aims To Dominate the Compact Bicycle Game With a Capable Design

If the name Tern sounds familiar, it's because we've featured some of their work before here on autoevolution. If you don't know who they are, just note that since 2011 they've managed to set up offices on nearly every livable continent.
One way to see exactly what this crew can achieve and why already-present cycling manufacturers need to watch this crew is by looking at one of their machines. For today, that machine is BYB S11, a foldable bike that won't put too big a hole in your pocket.
Speaking of pockets, let me get right to it and tell you that this puppy is priced at around 2,500 USD (2,242 EUR at current exchange rates), depending on how greedy your local dealership may be. Time to see what you'll be getting for that rate.
Funny enough, BYB actually stands for "Bring Your Bike." This is possible because this bicycle can fit just about anywhere you need it to; not so much a backpack unless it's large enough, and you can carry the extra 12.7 kg (28 lbs).
carry-on luggage.
This process is said to require nothing more than 30 seconds to complete and requires that you lower the seat, bring the handlebars down, and then fold the frame twice, that's right, twice, as to create a structure with dimensions totaling 33 × 81 × 51 cm (13 × 31.9 × 20.1 in).
In order to to help you carry the bike along once folded, a construction is added over the rear wheel that reveals two smaller wheels on which to roll your BYB around town.
Speaking of wheels, because Tern was looking to create a compact bike, the wheels have been dialed down to 20 in. Sure, you won't be dropping off curbs as if you're on a full-suspension bike, but as a last-mile solution, it seems just right. The lack of suspension means you'll rely on Schwalbe Marathon Racer tires for reducing vibrations.
help you stop all your eco-friendly speed, a pair of Tektro V-brakes and controlled by Shimano levers.
The rest of the bike is designed to be comfortable and a pleasure to ride. To achieve this, Tern uses mostly in-house components with Ergon grips and saddle and a Kinetix Pro handlebar.
Being destined for city use, Tern couldn't resist adding mounts to the bike in order to add a cargo rack, fenders, and lights. Just remember, extra goodies require extra cash.
One downside, which seems to limit this team's ability to sell as many models as possible, is the rider weight limit of 105 kg (231 lbs). If you're a sporty football player, you'll need to shed some pounds before riding one of these puppies.
Altogether, it may not be a massive bike, but then again, it doesn't have to be; it's a machine for your daily biddings. Heck, have you tried to maneuver big bikes in tight settings like school or work campuses? You have, haven't you? Well, with a BYB S11, the chances of some guardian to come running after you seem much smaller, for some reason. Looks like this trinket is primed for success.
One way to see exactly what this crew can achieve and why already-present cycling manufacturers need to watch this crew is by looking at one of their machines. For today, that machine is BYB S11, a foldable bike that won't put too big a hole in your pocket.
Speaking of pockets, let me get right to it and tell you that this puppy is priced at around 2,500 USD (2,242 EUR at current exchange rates), depending on how greedy your local dealership may be. Time to see what you'll be getting for that rate.
Funny enough, BYB actually stands for "Bring Your Bike." This is possible because this bicycle can fit just about anywhere you need it to; not so much a backpack unless it's large enough, and you can carry the extra 12.7 kg (28 lbs).
carry-on luggage.
This process is said to require nothing more than 30 seconds to complete and requires that you lower the seat, bring the handlebars down, and then fold the frame twice, that's right, twice, as to create a structure with dimensions totaling 33 × 81 × 51 cm (13 × 31.9 × 20.1 in).
In order to to help you carry the bike along once folded, a construction is added over the rear wheel that reveals two smaller wheels on which to roll your BYB around town.
Speaking of wheels, because Tern was looking to create a compact bike, the wheels have been dialed down to 20 in. Sure, you won't be dropping off curbs as if you're on a full-suspension bike, but as a last-mile solution, it seems just right. The lack of suspension means you'll rely on Schwalbe Marathon Racer tires for reducing vibrations.
help you stop all your eco-friendly speed, a pair of Tektro V-brakes and controlled by Shimano levers.
The rest of the bike is designed to be comfortable and a pleasure to ride. To achieve this, Tern uses mostly in-house components with Ergon grips and saddle and a Kinetix Pro handlebar.
Being destined for city use, Tern couldn't resist adding mounts to the bike in order to add a cargo rack, fenders, and lights. Just remember, extra goodies require extra cash.
One downside, which seems to limit this team's ability to sell as many models as possible, is the rider weight limit of 105 kg (231 lbs). If you're a sporty football player, you'll need to shed some pounds before riding one of these puppies.
Altogether, it may not be a massive bike, but then again, it doesn't have to be; it's a machine for your daily biddings. Heck, have you tried to maneuver big bikes in tight settings like school or work campuses? You have, haven't you? Well, with a BYB S11, the chances of some guardian to come running after you seem much smaller, for some reason. Looks like this trinket is primed for success.