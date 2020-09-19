More on this:

Flywheels Breathes New Life Into This Weary Yamaha XS750

A legend is reborn! Up until the dawn of the 21st Century, Ron Czeiger aspired to become a journalist in the realm of two-wheeled machines. However, his focus began to shift toward the practical side of things.



After spending almost two decades in various workshops and several racing teams’ pit crews, Czeiger decided to lay the foundations of his very own firm near Sydney, Australia. As such,



Let me tell you, if you happen to be living in New South Wales and your ride needs any sort of servicing, this is your go-to place. Flywheels’ moto surgeons specialize in just about anything from engine refurbishing and chassis upgrades, to bike customization and the development of aftermarket modules. To give you a better idea as to what these Aussies are capable of achieving, we’ll be having a quick look at their magnificent 1978



The donor wasn’t exactly in great shape when it first rolled into their headquarters. Previously, it had undergone some questionable surgical interventions, which proved to be nothing but a constant headache for its new owner. To get the damn thing up and running, this ill-fated fellow found himself visiting Czeiger’s team on a regular basis. Ultimately, they would convince him that a thorough transformation was absolutely vital.



DOHC inline-three, with as many as three 34 mm (1.34 inches) Mikuni carbs and two valves per cylinder head. This bad boy prides itself with a generous displacement of 747cc and a compression ratio of 8.5:1.



At around 7,500 rpm, the air-cooled behemoth will generate up to 64 ponies. A five-speed gearbox is tasked with channeling its force to the rear wheel by means of a shaft final drive. This state of affairs enables the XS750 to run the quarter mile in just 14.1 seconds at 91 mph (146 kph). Additionally, its top speed is rated at no less than 106 mph (171 kph).



Flywheels kicked things off by treating the engine to an extensive rebuild. They ported the cylinder heads, optimized valve positioning and equipped a set of fresh pistons, while their customer was asked to obtain a few aftermarket components that’ll make it all come together, such as an NOS transmission setup, new bearings and a clutch basket.







Furthermore, the crew installed fully-adjustable dual shock absorbers from Gazi Suspension and honored the forks with a meticulous overhaul. They crafted a one-off round subframe that houses a custom tail section and a neatly upholstered leather saddle. The wheel hubs were tweaked to accommodate a different XS750 model’s units, hugged by top-grade Michelin tires.



Besides a unique filler cap and some juicy lighting items, the finishing touches consist of clip-on handlebars that wear vintage-style gauges, bar-end mirrors and a pair of Beston GT grips. Lastly, a Delkevic exhaust system was added and the folks over at Colourfuel were made responsible for wrapping it all up in a stunning black and silver paintwork, complemented by golden accents. Flywheels proceeded to name their newborn ‘Veroica’.



