Flytrex's Drone Delivery Service Lands in Texas, Promises a Flight Time of Just 5 Minutes

Drone delivery company Flytrex is taking the U.S. suburbs by storm and has recently announced the expansion of its on-demand delivery service to Texas.
In 2017, Flytrex was proudly letting everyone know that it launched the world’s first fully autonomous urban drone delivery system. It happened in Reykjavik, Iceland’s capital. Since then, the company has continued to grow its list of partnerships and expand its business, marking milestone after milestone.
One of the most recent ones was the green light received from the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration), allowing it to bring its delivery service to 10,000 homes in several cities across North Carolina. Flytrex claims it’s already completed thousands of drone deliveries, more than any other company in the U.S., and it doesn’t plan to stop here.
Now the autonomous drone delivery service is coming to Texas via a partnership with national restaurant chain Brinker International (which owns Chili’s Grill and Bar, Maggiano’s Little Italy, and virtual brands It’s Just Wings and Maggiano’s Italian Classics) and drone services company Causey Aviation Unmanned.
As specified by Flytrex, the new service will be based in Granbury, just outside of Dallas-Fort Worth, and will offer food and groceries deliveries to Texas customers in a timely and affordable manner. Flytrex guarantees to have your food delivered to your front or backyard within five minutes from placing the order via the mobile app, with its drones flying at a speed of 32 mph (51 kph). What that means for you is that you can rest assured your ice cream won’t melt and your coffee won’t get cold by the time they reach your door.
The newly granted FAA waiver allows a delivery radius of one nautical mile, which means thousands of homes can benefit from Flytrex’s drone delivery service. But the company plans to go beyond the Lone Star State and North Carolina, with Flytrex CEO, Yariv Bash, stating that he plans to expand the service nationwide.
