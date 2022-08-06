Flying Dutchmen Raise the Bar on Most Pull-ups from a Helicopter in a Minute World Record

What do you get when you put together a couple of gym fanatics, a helicopter, and a world record? A challenge, correct? Two ripped Dutchmen and popular YouTubers broke the world record for most pull-ups. In a minute. While hanging from a flying helicopter.
Fitness addicts Stan Bruininck and Arjen Albers are well-known for their YouTube Channel, Browney. They post various challenges and incredible feats of strength, endurance, and athletic prowess. Even so, with all their accomplishments, they felt something was missing. A World Record would set things straight, so they looked for one to break.
Fatefully, they chose pull-ups. Not the regular everyday normal hang-from-a-bar-and-get-the-chin-over-it, as it would really lack the cool factor. So, to take the wow index sky-high, they decided upon the hang from a flying helicopter variation of the popular exercise.
The two muscle-bound young gentlemen have no problem performing an impressive number of "regular" pull-ups (check their YouTube Channel). The chopper brought in a few extra obstacles, the most prominent being where to find the flying machine. Separately, the landing bar of the helicopter is much thicker than a standard pull-up bar.
They have documented their entire world record smashing attempt in the recently released video (see it below), and the details are explained with great accuracy. However, once they finally received the Guinness World Record's green light, only one thing was left. Or twenty-four things, to be accurate, since that is the number of repetitions to beat to become the new record holders.
Daily training became mandatory. But where do you find a helicopter to do pull-ups from? Not being able to find a suitable aircraft for muscle flexing, they had to settle for the next best thing. A very blue-collared grey PVC pipe, the improvised helicopter substitute got drilled and hanged by the ceiling to simulate the hovering motion of the apparatus.
The stage for the Dutch was set at a Belgian airfield, under the minute supervision of a Guinness World Records adjudicator. Arjen went first and completed 24 pull-ups, one over the old record. Stan then picked up the freshly thrown gauntlet and averaged a pull-up every 2.4 seconds. During the 60-second run, that was enough to secure him the undisputed title of most pull-ups from a helicopter in a minute, with 25 reps.
The helicopter which helped the YouTubers set the record is a Eurocopter EC120 Hummingbird. The record breakers took advantage of the Turbomeca TM 319 Arrius 2F turboshaft engine, which generates 376 kW (504 HP) for take-off and 335 kW (449 HP) for flight. Capable of four and a half hours of sustained flight at a max speed of 122 kn (226 kph), the helicopter can also climb to a top service ceiling of 17,000 feet (5,180 m).
