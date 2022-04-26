Fly With This Airline and Enjoy Free Starlink Wi-Fi Internet

Hawaiian Airlines is the first major air carrier that will provide free, high-speed internet to its passengers. The deal struck with SpaceX will enable onboard wi-fi that doesn’t require prior registration or other types of data inputs.
According to the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT), Hawaiian Airlines kept its impressive performance to arrive everywhere it flies on schedule over the last 18 years. It’s been active for 93 years. Now they’re changing a very important aspect of today’s world. Connectivity is key, and the company doesn’t want to lose customers to competitors. They’re upgrading almost their entire fleet!
Except for the Boeing 717 aircraft that is used for very short flights, Hawaiian Airlines will install the required Starlink hardware on all its airplanes to provide its customers with full, free, unrestricted access to fast internet onboard. The company’s Airbus A330, A321neo, and Boeing 787-9 aircraft will all have the necessary modifications done by the end of the next year at the latest.
Although the announcement was already made, the final implementation will take place next year. First customers of the popular airline will enjoy free access to the internet via Starlink’s network in the second half of 2023.
Hawaiian Airlines promises that its customers will be able to do anything they like while traveling at over 30,000 ft (9.1 km) in the air. “Guests will be able to stream content, play games live with friends on the ground, work and collaborate in real-time, plan their Hawai‘i vacation, or share their special island moments on social media,” shows the press release.
To provide reliable internet almost everywhere in the world, Elon Musk's Starlink uses satellites that are able to code signals into laser beams that travel at almost the speed of light. By doing this, users can send or receive hundreds of gigabytes of data per second.
Hawaiian Airlines operates almost 130 daily flights mainly between the U.S. and Asia.
JSX already opened the door for this tech to be applied in its aircraft after confirming it'll use Starlink's services. They're also making it free.
