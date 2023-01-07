Fly With Delta and You Won't Have To Pay for Fast Internet From February

Delta says the “future of connection is in the air,” and we can’t disagree. Lately, major aviation companies decided that it’s time to give their customers a way to remain online while flying without making it expensive. Here’s who Delta Air Line chose as its partner for this important change in client service.
Delta says that it’s the “first major airline to introduce fast, free wi-fi for all.” The company’s technically right because it had over 30 million passengers on board in the third quarter of last year. But it’s important to remember that Hawaiian Airlines struck a deal with Starlink last year, in April, for free wi-fi onboard its aircraft. The problem, however, is that the contract signed with SpaceX’s satellite internet service requires the installation of specific pieces of hardware. So, Hawaiian Airlines will enable the Starlink-powered wi-fi later, in the summer of 2023.
On the other hand, JSX (in which JetBlue and Qatar Airways hold a minority stake) debuted onboard low-latency and free wi-fi through Starlink in December 2022. The semi-private airline operates flights in the U.S. and Mexico.
Meanwhile, Delta made sure to not wait that long and moved to one-up its competitors. The company announced that it’s going to include free wi-fi onboard its aircraft at CES 2023 and confirmed that unrestricted and decently fast internet access will be provided from February 2023 onwards. Currently, Delta estimates it will need at least until the end of 2024 to equip all its airplanes with the necessary hardware.
Surprising many, Delta decided to pick T-Mobile as its partner for this new development. It says that over 700 airplanes will be equipped with Viasat’s satellite internet service until this year’s end, even though a part of the company’s fleet had this hardware since 2022. That’s how some T-Mobile customers have already enjoyed free onboard wi-fi and why the airline will have 500 aircraft equipped with free wi-fi very soon. The only difference starting from February is that anyone with a Skymiles account will be able to surf the web for free. This replaces the $5 fee per person and flight. It also eliminates the need for a plan from their mobile service operator which must include free wi-fi while in the air.
Surprinsingly, while video streaming is allowed, passenger will not be able to hold video calls.
Customers will figure out if they are boarding a plane with free wi-fi that does not take ages to load by identifying a square-shaped blue sticker that says "Fast, Free Wi-Fi for Skymiles members." Delta customers who do not want to join the Skymiles club will have to pay $10 to get access to the internet while flying.
Right now, Viasat-equipped aircraft can provide passengers with video streaming capable wi-fi speeds for a fee, but Delta will gradually offer access to free and fast internet on all its flights, including international ones, by the end of 2024. T-Mobile also said that it does not matter who your current phone carrier is – they’ll make sure Delta’s customers will remain online and have fast internet.
Delta is also getting ready to launch its Sync Exclusives Hub which will include content from Paramount+, NYT Games, Resy, and Atlas Obscura.
Finally, even though Delta didn’t choose Starlink, T-Mobile has a partnership with SpaceX. It enables satellite internet and extended connectivity for the company’s customers. SpaceX is also continuing to equip satellites with a system that can hook up to a cellular signal virtually anywhere in the U.S., be it on land or at sea.
