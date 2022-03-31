Fly Nostalgic Aircraft, Take Part in Competitive Air Battles in Red Wings: American Aces

Red Wings: American Aces prides itself on being the only arcade biplane shooter with cross-platform online multiplayer, which means PC and Nintendo Switch owners can play together. That’s not only a great achievement, but also a big surprise considering Nintendo’s obsolete online network services.
On the bright side, the game is 20% off on both PC and Nintendo Switch platforms, so fans of the genre can pick the game up for just $12 / €12 via Steam and Nintendo’s online shop. Along with the game, publisher All in! Games announced the immediate availability of a color-book game based on the Red Wings IP, Red Wings: Coloring Planes, which is aimed at children. The coloring book is now available on Nintendo Switch for $4 / €4.
The arcade biplane shooter puts players in the pilot’s seat of nostalgic aircraft for competitive action-packed air battles. Red Wings: American Aces features no less than 15 different planes to choose from, all illustrated in a visually vibrant comic book style, and each with its own unique plane skin.
More importantly, the game promises to offer 30 campaign missions, which can be completed in local coop for 1-2 players. While playing competitive air battles, pilots will need to be wary of environmental hazards such as thunderstorms, not just opponent players.
“We’re thrilled to finally welcome players to Red Wings: American Aces, full of nostalgic arcade aerial battles where the sky is the only limit when it comes to how you want to play it. There are very few arcade games coming out in recent years, not to mention the dogfight niche. We are bringing back the nostalgic arcade experience to the fans of the genre and elevating it by offering a variety of gaming modes and a cross-platform multiplayer support,” said Norman Lenda, Development Director.
Last but not least, Red Wings: American Aces features multiple game modes, including Score Battle, Time Battle, and Hide n’ Seek. Additionally, players looking for larger aerial battles can build squads of 5 other players in elimination mode with Time Team battle and Score Team battles against other squads.
