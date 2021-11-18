Floyd Mayweather Then and Now – From Indy Beretta to Private Jet

We all know that Floyd Mayweather has made it and that he’s very rich. He never fails to remind us of that. And now he gave us a throwback to the first car he owned, an Indy Beretta, and showed his private jet as a comparison.
Floyd Mayweather is going down memory lane, talking about the first car he ever owned. The former professional boxer posted a picture of the yellow car he used to drive, which was a Chevrolet Indy Beretta.
The set of pictures showed his old Beretta, which is nothing compared to the fleet of expensive models he has in his garage, attached below, and his private plane. He captioned it: “How It Started Vs. How It’s Going. My first car was an Indy Barretta in 1994.” Compared to then, he added that “Now I travel the world whenever I want to on my private jet.”
So, yeah, you’re wondering how he made it happen? Floyd Mayweather was also nice enough to share the tips of his success, and revealed: “I never stopped believing, it’s all about Hard Work & Dedication.” Sure.
Chevrolet produced the Beretta line, which is a two-door coupe with front-wheel drive, from 1987 to 1996. The one Mayweather owned, Indy, drove out the factory gate in 1990.
When it comes to his private jet, it’s a Gulfstream G650 named Air Mayweather. The former boxer, who has an estimated net worth of $450 million as of 2021, paid $50 million for it and he can’t stop showing it off on social media. From wearing PJs on his plane to expensive outfits, there’s nothing he can’t do on his custom plane.
Let’s not forget, Mayweather also invested in real estate and he recently bought his ninth skyscraper. From owning old Chevrolets to buying planes and buildings, I would totally call this a success story.
