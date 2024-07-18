Floyd Mayweather Goes to Luxury Dealership, Returns Home With Three Cars

No wonder they call him "Money." Floyd Mayweather just paid approximately one million dollars for three cars. He went to a luxury dealership and returned home with two Rolls-Royce luxury sedans and a McLaren.
Floyd Mayweather's latest shopping spree seems to have been quite effective. He took to Instagram to inform his approximately $30 million followers that he brought three brand-new cars into his luxury garage. But before getting them in there, he parked them in the driveway of his home, which he calls "The Palace," and made a video to show everyone his new "toys."
He got his hands on a white-over-red McLaren GT, estimated at over $200,000. He's got another McLaren, a yellow one, in Miami, but he will keep this in Las Vegas.
He also bought a Rolls-Royce Ghost. The Ghost should start at around $350,000. The walkaround video shows the luxury sedan has a red leather interior.
And there is another Rolls-Royce that he could not stay away from: a Phantom with an extended wheelbase. Mayweather points out that it has Gucci pillows for the comfort of those sitting in the back. Floyd "Money" Mayweather says it is no ordinary Phantom, but a special edition for which he paid $700,000.
This means he bought $1.2 million worth of cars within minutes because money roll out of his bank account as views roll into his Instagram videos.
Floyd Mayweather is not exactly the representation of modesty when it comes to showing off. He has been flexing his car collection on social media every chance he gets.
"I'm just bringing you, guys, into my everyday life. You can get mad, this is what GOD wanted!" the undefeated boxer explains.
However, claiming that he bought three cars is not really accurate. Floyd also shows a Mercedes-Benz van with Maybach equipment. It's got a starlight headliner just like his Rolls-Royces and seats wrapped in orange leather in a lounge-like passenger cabin.
A partition wall separating the area from that of the driver, Apple TV, a refrigerator, and a coffee machine are on board. He bought the van a few days before to his Rolls-Royce/McLaren car shopping stint.
Mayweather retired from boxing in 2017 with an incredible unbeaten 50-0 record, which made everyone label him as arguably the greatest boxer ever to enter the ring. He is the richest boxer in the world, with a net worth of $400 million. So, no wonder he can afford any car out there.
His Gucci Himalaya bag has just arrived and he has to show that off, too. He couldn't have paid $110,000 for a bag and kept it a secret. He places the bag box on the steps leading into his home, right next to the keys of his luxury vehicles.
In a recent interview with ESPN, the former boxer revealed he owns $15 million worth of cars that he never even drives. That figure just went to $16 million with the addition of the two Rolls-Royces and two McLarens.
The three new entries will probably have the fate of all the others: they will just sit parked in his super expensive garage of his "Palace" in Las Vegas. The fleet reportedly includes 16 Rolls-Royces, three Bugattis, and two Ferraris, among many others. For most of his cars, he pays with cash that he brings in bags.
