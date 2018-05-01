Flow Electric Scooter Comes with 100 Miles of Range

Presented at India’s Autoexpo 2018 in February, an electric scooter manufactured by 22Motors promises to become the next big hit on the city mobility market.

The engineers at 22Motors have not only solved the range problem in the Flow, but also claim to have found a fix for the long charging times required. Using a fast charger, the scooter will get enough juice to reach the 70 percent mark in just one hour, while full charge on regular plugs would take four or five hours.



The scooter is powered by a Bosch DC electric motor that gives it a top speed of 60 km/h (37 mph) and uses regenerative braking to recover otherwise lost energy.



Flow comes complete with Bluetooth connectivity and a mobile app telling the owners whatever they want to know about the state of the vehicle. GPS comes standard on the Flow, which also includes fleet management features in case a company plans to buy a bunch of them.



22Motors says sales of their new scooter will start in the near future, with a second wave of preordering to open soon. The model will only be available for now on the Indian market, as it has been designed for "Indian conditions and commuters.”



India is one of the largest countries in the world, in terms of population size, accounting for about 17 percent of humans in existence. That also makes it one of the most crowded places on Earth.



