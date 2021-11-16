Florida’s High-Speed Brightline Sets Its Sights On Tampa

The democrats' massive spending bill has earmarked $66 billion for Amtrak’s modernization. But since this federalized network is only held accountable by Congress it will be decades before they change their archaic ways.
Instead, the Florida East Coast Railroad has made a successful return to inter-city service. An Amtrak train from Tampa to Orlando takes nearly 3 hours because it rides on ancient freight rails at speeds below 60 mph (97 kph). In fact, the last passenger train from Jacksonville to Miami ran a year before we landed on the moon.
Siemens. Interstate 4 is a misnomer because it runs soley within the state. Nevertheless, it seems to connect the state’s worst drivers. Having attended college adjacent to where the new tracks run, it will be a welcome relief for those of us who love our cars.
A 2-hour trip from Walt Disney World to Palm Beach has the potential to transform the Tampa-Lakeland-Orlando corridor into the nation’s next Mega-City. As such, Richard Branson lent his support by naming the project Virgin Trains Florida. Beardy Branson’s big eyes got the best of him, so this private venture has also assumed his anticipated route between Las Vegas and Victorville, California. Given the incredible fuel prices this holiday season, $23 is a nice respite to travel in luxury.
Polk county is bisected by I4, which is gridlocked twice daily. As reported by The Ledger, the county commissioners have voted to petition support from Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. His current Railroad Infrastructure program is budgeted at $361,978,796. Looking west from the Orlando attractions, the Central Florida Expressway Authority has already given support to use their right-of-way to build 17-miles of new rail. In an ideal situation, Amtrak could save Brightline a big chunk of cash by improving their dismal conditions within the state.
Orlando International Airport will be less than 3 hours away, with the train station being the focus of an entirely new Intermodal terminal. This connection to the people-mover allows tourists and business travelers to reach Intenational flights inside TSA security. The new train service shops are located south of the airport, and they have spurred job growth in the bustling medical complex operated by my Alma Mater: The University of Central Florida. When I was the Marketing Director at Eckler’s Corvette in Titusville, my hour-long daily commute would have been much nicer in a 15-minute train ride.
As the largest metropolitan area in Florida, the Tampa Bay area will soon enjoy the international connections offered by Orlando. A relaxing weekend trip to London-Heathrow (or even Gatwick) for a weekend will be a new opportunity for this Florida Man, so stay with us as America gets moving again.
