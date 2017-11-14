Florida Skateboarder Jumps on Audi R8 V10 Plus, Misses the Landing

Parking your supercar anywhere outside your garage can easily result in wild events and, as those of you tuned into our go-fast machine tales know, this year has been loaded with such events. Case in point with a recent happening that took place in Florida, seeing an Audi R8 being abused by a skateboarder.

Of course, since we now live in the age of social media attention-grabbing stunts, one can't help but wonder whether this shenanigan was staged or not.



For one thing, the R8's finish could've been saved by the now-fashionable PPF (Paint Protection Film), but such a social media stunt would've required a much sharper skater, one that would've barely touched the car.



Come to thing ok it, the guy we can see in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page seemes to have failed on multiple levels.



First of all, the skateboarder missed the landing - we're no board experts, but the botched-up ending looks like a noob mistake.



Secondly, this kind of attitude risks giving the entire skateboarding community a bad reputation, so we're not expecting the guy to be pretty popular among those who share his passion for small wheels.



