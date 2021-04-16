Florida Man and His Hyundai Santa Fe Are All About the Fast & Furious Life

Cinematic universes are all about the suspension of disbelief: few would still be able to enjoy the movies if they picked apart every detail or fussed over how many times the law of physics were broken.
The fact that it plays out on a big or small screen should be enough indication that some things should never be replicated in real life. Like, for instance, jumping over a drawbridge as it’s being raised. In real life, that’s both dangerous and illegal, but Florida Man is not about to let that stop him.
The video at the bottom of the page was taken from surveillance cameras near a rising drawbridge in Daytona Beach, Florida. According to reports, the man at the wheel of a Hyundai Santa Fe headed into the direction of the beach, which is probably relatable for all of us who haven’t been on a proper vacation since the start of the international health crisis. But we wouldn’t jump over gaping bridges just to get there.
WESH says that the SUV broke through both barriers at the each end of the bridge before making the jump. As you can see in the video, the vehicle’s windshield was smashed the first time it sped through the barrier, but it looks like some damage to the hood was already there. In other words, it could be that this man had some other stuff more pressing on his mind than getting to the beach before the other beachgoers.
The same report notes that “police believe they’ve identified the driver,” but other specifics are not included.
Let Florida Man’s real-life attempt at a Fast & Furious/Dukes of Hazzard stunt serve as a PSA, if one was needed. Not only will drawbridge jumps get you in trouble with the cops, but they will also wreck your car.
The video at the bottom of the page was taken from surveillance cameras near a rising drawbridge in Daytona Beach, Florida. According to reports, the man at the wheel of a Hyundai Santa Fe headed into the direction of the beach, which is probably relatable for all of us who haven’t been on a proper vacation since the start of the international health crisis. But we wouldn’t jump over gaping bridges just to get there.
WESH says that the SUV broke through both barriers at the each end of the bridge before making the jump. As you can see in the video, the vehicle’s windshield was smashed the first time it sped through the barrier, but it looks like some damage to the hood was already there. In other words, it could be that this man had some other stuff more pressing on his mind than getting to the beach before the other beachgoers.
The same report notes that “police believe they’ve identified the driver,” but other specifics are not included.
Let Florida Man’s real-life attempt at a Fast & Furious/Dukes of Hazzard stunt serve as a PSA, if one was needed. Not only will drawbridge jumps get you in trouble with the cops, but they will also wreck your car.